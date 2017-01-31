Greencore revenues up 17% in first quarter

The food company headed by Patrick Coveney has said the integration of Peacock Foods is going as planned.

For the first 13 weeks to end of December, Greencore saw revenues increase 17.1% to £417m (€486m). When acquisitions are stripped out (The Sandwich Factory) revenues were up 9.1% compared with the prior year.

The group said they saw continued strong revenue growth in UK food-to-go and good initial progress with US integration. Convenience foods recorded revenue of £401.6m, 16.4% ahead of the prior year.

In the UK, Q1 revenue was up 13.9%, mainly driven by strong growth in our Food to Go business. Greencore has completed a new facility in Northampton.

In the US, Q1 revenue was up 31.2%, driven largely by the addition of operations in Seattle. The business continues to progress year-on-year, benefitting from an improved operational performance.

The ingredients and property division, which now represents less than 5% of Group revenue, recorded revenues of £15.4m (€17.9m) in the quarter, up 41.3%.

This growth has been positively impacted by increasing demand in the global dairy markets.

New growth

The group completed the acquisition of Peacock Foods on 30 December 2016 and Greencore said the integration plan is progressing well.

The group said that inflation in raw material, packaging prices and labour costs are expected to increase for the remainder of the year. Greencore says it remains confident to deliver 2017 performance in line with market expectations.

Read more

Full Greencore coverage