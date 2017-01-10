Half of farmers sticking with Mullinahone

A survey of farmers on www.farmersjournal.ie found that half of all respondents are buying their tags from Mullinahone Co-op.

A survey on www.farmersjournal.ie has found that 51% of all respondents said they will be buying their tags with Mullinahone Co-op.

The survey was carried out between Monday morning and 5pm on Tuesday on the Irish Farmers Journal daily news app, as well as the Irish Farmers Journal Twitter account and had a total of 947 votes.

Of those votes, 484 or 51% said they would be sticking with Mullinahone Co-op and the Eurotag brand. Exactly 317, or 33%, said they have switched allegiances to the new player in the market, Cormac Tagging, while 146 said they have yet to order tags for the 2017 season.

This would be seen as impressive by Cormac having gained so much of the market in such a short space of time.

Mullinahone was the only provider of tags for some 14 years until Cormac found entry to market. This came after the Department of Agriculture sought legal advice regarding the single tag supplier tender last July.

There is the usual caveat that this is an online survey and not one carried out by an independent research company. No outlet can guarantee no manipulation by a body with a vested interest in the outcome of the survey.

