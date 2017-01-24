Health: How to reduce your risk of dementia
By Margaret Hawkins on 26 January 2017
Developing dementia is a worry for many people, especially if they have a relative with the condition but what can we all do to reduce our risk? Margaret Hawkins reports.
More in Life
By Contributor on 24 January 2017
By Ask Miriam on 23 January 2017
By Roisin Healy on 10 January 2017
Related Stories
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
Designed for you to meet your perfect partner for friendship and romance. Ladies...