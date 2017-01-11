Herd focus: Boherard Blues
By Shane Murphy on 12 January 2017
Peter Thomas Keaveney talks to David Pearson about his successful career breeding Belgian Blues.
More in More
By David Wright on 11 January 2017
By Peter McCann on 11 January 2017
By David Wright on 11 January 2017
Related Stories
By Shane Murphy on 10 January 2017
By Peter McCann on 05 January 2017
By Shane Murphy on 03 January 2017
recipients springing to calf,pb stock and embryos for sale.before 9:30...
heifers for sale. 21 months old, not incalf due to infertile bull. ...
DAVID CLARKE LIVESTOCKSUPPLIERS OFQUALITY LIVESTOCKWANTEDDAIRY CATTLE...
Two 24 month bulls by 'Armenien'. Also one 24 month maiden heifer, two 24 month ...
GESTATION LINE Now 22mths, 5Star Son of 2013 National Champion Newtown Hardm...