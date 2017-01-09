Sign in to your account
Hogan: Ireland cannot rely on Britain during Brexit talks

By on
European Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan has come out to say that Ireland needs to move much closer to Brussels than London in the upcoming negotiations on the UK's exit from the European Union.
European Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan has come out to say that Ireland needs to move much closer to Brussels than London in the upcoming negotiations on the UK's exit from the European Union.

Writing in the Irish Times on Monday morning, Hogan said that Ireland should not allow its relationship with Europe to be defined by its relationship with the UK.

“This would be an enormous mistake in my view”, he wrote.

Instead, Hogan advocates that Ireland step away from its close interrelationship with the UK during the upcoming Brexit negotiations and that we should have “the confidence and direction to recognise that post-Brexit Ireland will need to have in place a wholly different set of relationships with our EU partners - relationships forged out of the shadow of our nearest neighbour”.

Brexit is a mess and getting messier

Hogan says that Brexit “will happen” leading to a “new reality” for Ireland in a post-Brexit Europe.

A mess, and getting messier

Speaking to the Irish Independent on the same day, Hogan was critical of Britain’s conduct on Brexit since the outcome of the referendum on 23 June.

“Clearly, Brexit is a mess and getting messier,” he said, citing the sudden departure of Britain’s EU ambassador, Ivan Rogers, last week.

However, Hogan said he still hoped the EU might be able to persuade the London government on a common position for the entire island of Ireland.

The Commissioner will be delivering the keynote address at the Irish Farmers Journal global trade conference in Dublin on 27 January.

For further information or to book tickets email ccarey@farmersjournal.ie or call 01-419 9578.

Read more

Commissioner Hogan to speak at Irish Farmers Journal conference

