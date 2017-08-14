Holiday period a time think about career options

To become a farmer, you should have a real interest in farming and a desire to farm, as well as a willingness to learn farming and business skills.

It is holiday time so an opportunity to recharge the batteries and think about career options.

Farming as a career merits consideration; it is not for everyone. The two most important requirements to develop a successful farming career are:

1. A real interest in farming and a desire to farm (must want to farm).

2. A willingness to learn and develop farming and business skills (be prepared to seek out and pursue learning opportunities).

For those interested in a farming career, provided you have the interest and the skill sets, there are a number of templates.

A. Within the family

Where opportunities exist within the family, a family farm partnership is an excellent template. This allows both the younger and older generations stay involved and both be active in the farm business without the need to transfer ownership of the farm. This template is also excellent for succession planning providing special tax reliefs. Under the partnership model, young trained farmers qualify for all the young farmer incentives and supports including 60% TAMS and young farmer BPS top-ups.

B. No land or a very limited land base

As illustrated in this page weekly, land is much less a limiting factor than skilled management to the development of a farming business. Provided you have the interest and the skills, land opportunities are available.

The templates here include leasing, share-farming or partnerships.

Leasing is very tax-efficient for landowners. However, established operators tend to be better placed to take on significant leases than young trained farmers due to the working capital required.

Many landowners want to help young people get started and understand from their own experiences the ups and downs of farming. As such, they are open to more flexible arrangements provided they find the right person.

Share-farming allows a young person get involved in a farm business with much less capital input. The young person’s skills and enthusiasm will drive on the business for the benefit of all parties. It also allows the young person develop their farming career and build up equity.

More information can be had at www.landmobility.ie

Land Mobility Opportunities

