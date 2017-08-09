Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 7 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Home Farm: oilseed rape mistakes
Register below to read seven Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Home Farm: oilseed rape mistakes

By on
Last week, we began harvesting the oilseed rape. It was clear from looking at the field that something had gone wrong.
Last week, we began harvesting the oilseed rape. It was clear from looking at the field that something had gone wrong.

Statistically, August is the month with the most rainfall. Because temperatures are high and the days still long, the water evaporates quickly and so usually the amount that falls ...

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: funding for local initiatives announced
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: funding for local initiatives announced
By Anthony Jordan on 09 August 2017
Weekly podcast: dairy jobs scheme and the Tinahely show
News
Weekly podcast: dairy jobs scheme and the Tinahely show
By Thomas Hubert on 09 August 2017
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
News
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
By Farmers Journal on 09 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Strong start for phase two of harvest 2017
News
Strong start for phase two of harvest 2017
By Pat O'Toole on 09 August 2017
Member
Top 10 tips for tackling rushes
Grass & feeding
Top 10 tips for tackling rushes
By Barry Cassidy on 02 August 2017
Member
Home Farm: waiting for weather
Opinion
Home Farm: waiting for weather
By Matt Dempsey on 01 August 2017
HISPEC SUPER 400 PUMP AGIATATOR
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad
2006 ABBEY 400 HTL GALVANISED PUMP AGIATOR
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad
CROSS PUMP AGITATOR
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad
MAJOR PUMP AGITATOR
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad
ROSSMORE PUMP AGITATOR
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad

Place ad