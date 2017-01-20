ICSA to protest low sheep prices

The protest will take place at the Irish Country Meats plant in Navan. Photo: Google Maps

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Association will take to the streets in Navan this Friday.

ICSA sheep chair John Brooks said that members of the ICSA sheep committee will stage the protest at the Irish Country Meats plant from 12 pm. “Factories are purposely keeping quotes down at €4.75 and imposing ever tighter weight limits," Brooks said. "We’re in a situation where farmers are losing money due to some unscrupulous practices by processors. This can no longer be tolerated.”

Prices have been well below previous years' levels since the end of November. While the hogget season started above €5.20/kg in the past two years, prices have remained under €4.80/kg so far this year.

The protest is a further sign of tension between farmers and sheep factories, after the IFA withdrew from talks on a clean livestock policy over clipping charges on Wednesday.

Read more

Sheep prices: hogget factory trade remains dull