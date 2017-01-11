Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Impressions from the Oxford Farming Conference
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Impressions from the Oxford Farming Conference

By on
James McCay was one of two members of the Young farmers Clubs of Ulster who received sponsorship from the Irish Farmers Journal to attend the Oxford Farming Conference.
James McCay was one of two members of the Young farmers Clubs of Ulster who received sponsorship from the Irish Farmers Journal to attend the Oxford Farming Conference.
More in News
Journal+
All farmers get into GLAS III
News
All farmers get into GLAS III
By Patrick Donohoe on 11 January 2017
Journal+
Farmers bear brunt of Brexit cost
News
Farmers bear brunt of Brexit cost
By Caitríona Murphy on 11 January 2017
Journal+
Nitrogen prices spiking
News
Nitrogen prices spiking
By Eoin Lowry on 11 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Industry feeding off crumbs from Brexit table
News
Industry feeding off crumbs from Brexit table
By David Wright on 10 January 2017
Journal+
Progressive thinking at YFCU conference
News
Progressive thinking at YFCU conference
By Peter McCann on 11 January 2017
Journal+
Ministers outline Brexit opportunity
News
Ministers outline Brexit opportunity
By David Wright on 04 January 2017
rauch fertilizer spreaders
cork farm machinery are holding an open information day on thursday the 12th of ...
View ad
General Farm Worker in Cork Ref 920
DescriptionFarm Solutions are currently recruiting for a General Farm Worker...
View ad
Stockperson in Co. Waterford Ref 919
DescriptionFarm Solutions are currently recruiting for a Stockperson for a T...
View ad
General Farm Worker/ Milker in Tipperary Ref 925
Farm Solutions are currently recruiting for a General Farm Worker for a farm in ...
View ad
Magnum Fodder Beet
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
View ad

Place ad