In pictures: Black Isle show

Stuart Wood, Orkney farmer. “We are down as every 6 years the Country show in Orkney doesn’t clash with the Black Isle. You’ll see quite a few Orcadians down today who will tie in the show with a holiday. Sales look to be up 15p/kg on last year. We will see fewer stores sold in the back end as more Ocadians are moving to selling younger at 12-15 months of age. It all started with the terrible weather in 2015 when lots of farmers had to get rid of stock earlier. This took the pressure of a

Grant MacPherson, Assistant manager at Dingwall marts. “We don’t have a stand at the show because most of our staff volunteer to help run the event. Its good to support the show through lending a hand. I am going round speaking to customers. Farmers are optimistic with a buoyant cattle trade and I expect that to continue. We have our first big store sale in two weeks’ time and by the prices being made further south it looks like lambs will make a good price. The fat price is up £10 on the

George McLaren, from Maclaren Tractors. “We are raising money for breast cancer. We say the pink tractor at the Highland Show but that one went down south so we made our own for the Black Isle. It is attracting a lot of attention and we have raised over £4,000 already. We picked breast cancer because it is has affected people we know.”

Bert Boa, who has 300 north country cheviots at Sciberscross at the top of Strath Brora. “Its been a damp show but still a good day out. It is very important to get away from home, even if it is to meet up with other farmers and crofters. Farmers and crofters are talking about the all this uncertainty with Brexit. It is causing concern particularly for sheep farmers. Many are worried that the public doesn’t eat enough lamb. They need to be taught how to cook it. “There is also frustratio

George MacKay from Glaick near Ardross with his 1957 Nuffield DM4. “I enjoy the Black Isle show, there is a good display of tractors. It was a my father-in-laws tractor originally. But it didn’t come straight to me. He sold it to a farm at Rogart which I bought it off of in 2012. It would have been a big tractor in its day. It was very popular with thrashing mills and for spreading lime.”

John McCready, shepherd on a 9,000 acre hill farm at Glen Buchet. John took part in the intermediate and senior shearing competition. “I am really pleased to make the final. There are a lot of New Zealand shearers over who are very good as they get to shear a lot of sheep. I was brought up as shepherd and shearing is a part of the job. We have blackfaces which I like for their hardness, it is a breed you can always improve. I really enjoy looing after the sheep despite the hard winters at Glen

Jennifer Aird 4, Rachel McLennan 8, Chloe MacDonald 6, Graeme MacLennan 11, Cameraon MacDonald 4, with Graham’s 7 month old Jersey ‘Belissimo Top Berry’

