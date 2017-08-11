Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 7 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
In pictures: pedigree results at Bonniconlon show
Register below to read seven Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

In pictures: pedigree results at Bonniconlon show

By Contributor on
Poor underground conditions didn't hamper spirits at the 2017 Bonniconlon Show, writes Tricia Kennedy.
Poor underground conditions didn't hamper spirits at the 2017 Bonniconlon Show, writes Tricia Kennedy.

Huge crowds once again flocked to Bonniconlon Show to enjoy everything it had to offer. The weather was the only disappointment and two torrential showers, one in the morning ...

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in More
NI receives final approval to export pork to China
Northern Ireland
NI receives final approval to export pork to China
By Peter McCann on 11 August 2017
Glanbia and Lakeland increase July milk price
Markets
Glanbia and Lakeland increase July milk price
By Thomas Hubert on 11 August 2017
Electrical safety in milking parlours
Dairy Equipment
Electrical safety in milking parlours
By Contributor on 04 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Simmental success at Fermanagh County show
Pedigree
Simmental success at Fermanagh County show
By Shane Murphy on 04 August 2017
Member
€11,000 top price for first-time exhibitor
Pedigree
€11,000 top price for first-time exhibitor
By Shane Murphy on 08 August 2017
Member
Commercial cattle lead the charge at Bonniconlon
Pedigree
Commercial cattle lead the charge at Bonniconlon
By Shane Murphy on 08 August 2017
DAVID CLARKE
DAVID CLARKE LIVESTOCKSUPPLIERS OFQUALITY LIVESTOCKWANTEDDAIRY CATTLE...
View ad
TOWRA MUNCHKIN STRAWS
. Reserve All Ireland Champion Aldi 2015. Luddenmore Fionn son. Conformation a...
View ad

Place ad