In pictures: Tullamore gold medal recipients 2017

SENIOR COMMERCIAL: Michael Martin, Hall road, Moate, Co Westmeath, continued his winning ways in the commercial ring with Chancy Lady. This stylish jet-black heifer is sired by Limousin bull Ampertaine Foreman and out of a Blue-cross cow. This is the 30-month-old heifer’s third year on the show scene. Along with collecting nine championships this summer already, she also claimed the Greenvale all-Ireland heifer championship in Strokestown last year. \ Alfie Shaw

JUNIOR COMMERCIAL: Victor and Clive Barnett, Raphoe, Co Donegal, had the top pick in the junior commercial championship. Their April-born bull calf Baby Guinness secured the Belgian Blue under 360kg class and male any breed under 400kg class, before going on to be awarded the overall junior championship. Sired by Blue bull Empire, he is out of a Charolais-bred dam.

DAIRY SHORTHORN: James Lambe, Formill, Shantonagh, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, was awarded the overall Shorthorn championship for Ballytrain Bloom 30th. Having claimed the reserve title at the show in 2016, she did one better this year to claim overall. Sired by Brieryside Golden Sand, the third-calver is classified EX91. Bloom is projected to give over 9,500kg at 3.8% fat and 3.5% protein.

HEREFORD: After nearly eight hours of judging, John Appelbe, Carrigroe, Clonakilty, Co Cork, was awarded the overall Hereford championship for Solpoll 1 Lawman. Having secured the overall male title at last year’s national finals, he was eager to do one better this year and that he did when Lawman secured the overall championship. The three-year-old is sired by Panmure 1 Henry and out of Solway 1 Pansy.

PARTHENAISE: Michael Dullea, Deelish, Drimoleague, Co Cork, secured the double in the Parthenaise ring, taking home both the champion and reserve sashes. Securing top spot was Deelish Klass-Act. This November 2015-born heifer had already secured the overall championship at Charleville this year. She is sired by French bull Faucon and out of Panache. The reserve champion was an ET full brother to the champion.

BELGIAN BLUE: Out on top of the Belgian Blue ring was Tipperary native Tom Lawless, Timoney, Knock, Roscrea. His six-year-old cow Fern was selected as the day’s overall champion. Sired by Boherard Cantona, Fern is a former reserve all-Ireland calf champion.

SENIOR ANGUS: Albert De Cogan, Killamuckey, Castlemartyr, Co Cork, secured the senior overall and reserve titles at this year’s show. The champion Cheeklaw Jake-Eric R535 is a two-year-old bull purchased at the start of the year at Stirling, where he was overall champion and sold for 10,000gns. He has been a strong contender at local shows already this year, collecting six championships. \ MacGregor

JUNIOR ANGUS: Conor Craig and Amanda Bogan, Colarty, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, collected their first gold medal at the National Livestock Show with Millbawn Nancy. This January 2016-born heifer is sired by Cudlobe Millennium and as well as collecting numerous local show championships, she also secured the reserve female championship at last year’s national calf show. \ MacGregor

LIMOUSIN: Owen Hester, Meelickaduff, Castlerea, Co Roscommon, was again out in force with his show cow Meelickaduff Honda ET. This cow needs no introduction to those following the show scene, having secured the RDS champion of champions award last year for the Limousin breed. She is sired by old favourite Wilodge Vantastic and her first calf by Sympa was recently purchased for AI. \ Alfie Shaw

SALERS: John Burke, Manusmore, Clarecastle, Ennis, Co Clare, secured the overall Salers championship with Manusmore Nikita. This three-year-old second-calver is by well-known AI bull Rio and out of homebred Manusmore Harmony. Nikita has collected rosettes at numerous shows throughout the country. \ Tricia Kennedy

CHAROLAIS: Brendan Canning, Creggconnell, Rosses Point, Co Sligo, was awarded the champion Charolais for Sagesse Martha. This embryo-born daughter of Adonis is out of Paris champion Contessie. Born September 2016, the young heifer is unbeaten in the show ring. \ Alfie Shaw

SIMMENTAL: Garrett Behan, Cloneygowan, Ballyfin, Portlaoise, Co Laois, secured the overall Simmental championship with Clonagh Darling Eyes ET. This was her fourth national title, but her first time to win the overall. Sired by the three-time national champion Banwy T-Rex, she is out of Milton Senhorita ET who herself won two national titles. Two ET calves from Darling Eyes won national titles at this year’s show. \ Alfie Shaw

YOUNG STOCKPERSON: Rachel Moloney, Roo West, Ardnacrusha, Co Clare, young stockperson of the year at Tullamore and AIB National Livestock Show 2017. \ Alfie Shaw

SENIOR HOLSTEIN FRIESIAN: Philip and Linda Jones, Killowen, Gorey, Co Wexford, won in the Friesian ring, this time with Hallow Attic Christina. This VG89 classified cow wrapped up a number of titles on the day including best exhibitor-bred, best udder and overall Holstein champion. Christina is coming off the back of winning the Emerald Expo just last April.