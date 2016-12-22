Sign in to your account
code
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal

By on
Creed cracks down on BVD, new tagging suppliers, same strict rules and FREE 2017 IFA calendar.
Creed cracks down on BVD, new tagging suppliers, same strict rules and FREE 2017 IFA calendar.

The Irish Farmers Journal has teamed up with the IFA to bring you the ninth annual IFA calendar inside this week's issue. The theme of this year’s calendar is 'rural moments' and we had some stunning entries throughout the year. For a sneak preview click HERE.

Here's a sample of what's inside this week's issue:

Crop circle: We feature a Wicklow farm finishing 6,000 lambs this year as they see the benefits of integration between livestock and tillage enterprises on their farm system.

Focus on animal identification: New tagging option for cattle farmers, BVD tag guidelines and tagging calves safely.

10 steps to avoiding nitrates penalty – a fine that thousands of farmers incur every year.

In machinery: We look at John Deere’s 300 horse power brute, Christmas gifts for the workshop and brewing up a storm in the new 3.5m Major Cyclone.

In pedigree: Shane Murphy reports from the Irish Angus elite show and sale, we speak with the Buckley family who breed pedigree Charollais sheep in Kilbarry outside Macroom in Co Cork and Dundee Embrace secures second winter fair title.

Farm buildings: We visit a dairy calf to beef shed with a handling unit in Cork.

Beef: We look at integrated beef production in the USA.

Camera at the mart: We feature recent sales at Fermoy, Granard and Athenry.

In Irish Country Living:

  • Festive traditions from around the globe.
  • Top tips for adding razzle dazzle to your party look.
  • Gluten-free Christmas food ideas.

    • Homemade Christmas gift ideas from event organiser Maria Reidy.

    Property:

  • Touch of class in north Cork.
  • Mixed fortunes for Westmeath agent.

    • Available in shops today

