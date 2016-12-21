Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal

Sign in to your account
We have all you need to know about the new €10/ewe sheep scheme, 10 jobs to be carried out on the farm around Christmas and the 2016 Christmas quiz in Irish Country Living.
Machinery pull-out: Darren Bailey takes a look at the long-awaited JCB Hydradig.

Pedigree pull-out: Shane Murphy visits the Riverrock herd in north Cork and a report on the final pedigree cattle sale of the year in Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday.

Agribusiness: 20 minutes with James O’Donnell, Asia director, Bord Bia, and Declan O’Connor, managing director of sales with BHSL, tells Lorcan Allen about the growth of the company and its plans to dominate in the poultry sector.

Livestock: Beef editor Adam Woods takes a look at 10 jobs to be carried out on the farm around Christmas and Darren Carty takes a look at the new Animal Welfare Sheep Scheme which was launched by Minister Michael Creed on Wednesday.

Martwatch: Increased marts coverage on trade at Headford, Kenmare and New Ross marts.

Farm Buildings/Dairy: Tom Ryan from Teagasc lays out the Department reference cost for a 14-unit dairy parlour, collecting yard and a drafting area. Plus we have 10 tips for better breeding results for dairy farmers.

Focus supplement: Planning for profit in 2017.

Property: Final big farm for sale in 2016.

Irish Country Living: We have a 10-page TV guide for the Christmas period and the 2016 Christmas quiz.

Available in shops today!

Make sure you download the Farmoji app with over 100 agri-themed stickers, ranging from animals and farmers to popular phrases. Available to download on the Google Play store and on Apple’s app store.

