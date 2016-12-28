Sign in to your account
code
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal

By on
We profile the live markets for Irish cattle in 2017 with strong demand in Turkey, Algeria and Egypt, week two of our Christmas quiz and five ways to improve your life and lose weight this New Year.
We profile the live markets for Irish cattle in 2017 with strong demand in Turkey, Algeria and Egypt, week two of our Christmas quiz and five ways to improve your life and lose weight this New Year.

Machinery pull-out: James Maloney highlights some of the reviews, farmers and launches that made the headlines this year.

Pedigree pull-out: Una Sinnott talks to Padraig Niland, one of the Irish Texel Sheep Society’s founding members about the breed over the last 40 years.

Agribusiness: 2016 will live long in the memory as a year of events that changed the world. Eoin Lowry and Lorcan Allen look back at the year.

Livestock: Ciarán Lenehan spent time on two US feedlots with contrasting production methods.

Martwatch: increased marts coverage on trade at Ballyjamesduff and Newport marts.

Focus supplement: Handling facilities

Farmer Know-How: How to inject cattle correctly.

Property: A lovely 48-acre residential package at Donaghmore, Dublin Road, Ashbourne is sure to garner plenty of interest.

Irish Country Living: With her handmade nougat range, breast cancer survivor Miena Rust is savouring the sweetest of successes.

Make sure you download the Farmoji app with over 100 agri-themed stickers, ranging from animals and farmers to popular phrases. Available to download on the Google Play store and on Apple’s app store.

Available in shops today!

