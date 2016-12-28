Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
Machinery pull-out: James Maloney highlights some of the reviews, farmers and launches that made the headlines this year.
Pedigree pull-out: Una Sinnott talks to Padraig Niland, one of the Irish Texel Sheep Society’s founding members about the breed over the last 40 years.
Agribusiness: 2016 will live long in the memory as a year of events that changed the world. Eoin Lowry and Lorcan Allen look back at the year.
Livestock: Ciarán Lenehan spent time on two US feedlots with contrasting production methods.
Martwatch: increased marts coverage on trade at Ballyjamesduff and Newport marts.
Focus supplement: Handling facilities
Farmer Know-How: How to inject cattle correctly.
Property: A lovely 48-acre residential package at Donaghmore, Dublin Road, Ashbourne is sure to garner plenty of interest.
Irish Country Living: With her handmade nougat range, breast cancer survivor Miena Rust is savouring the sweetest of successes.
Make sure you download the Farmoji app with over 100 agri-themed stickers, ranging from animals and farmers to popular phrases. Available to download on the Google Play store and on Apple’s app store.
Available in shops today!