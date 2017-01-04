Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal

Sign in to your account
By on
Beef boost as Egypt opens its doors, GLAS frustration grows and we exclusively uncover the confidential documents which led to Revenue targeting Kerry farmers over patronage shares.
News: Documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act reveal a far-reaching campaign by the Revenue Commissioners to generate additional tax streams from Kerry Co-op shareholders. Thomas Hubert and Pat O’Toole sifted through the papers to get an idea of the scale of the investigation.

Machinery pull-out: We have a seven-page special on slurry, including how to protect fields this year and avoid soil compaction and new slurry equipment on the market for 2017.

Pedigree pull-out: Ciaran Lenehan spent a day with one of the foremost Angus breeders in the United States and Shane Murphy looks at what AI bulls continue to do the business when it comes to the sale ring.

Agribusiness: Eoin Lowry and Lorcan Allen look at how the main agricultural companies fared in 2016.

Livestock: Adam Woods looks at what beef price is needed to deliver a margin of €200/cow in a suckler-to-beef system and Darren Carty answers some of the more frequently asked questions on the new €10/ewe scheme.

Martwatch: increased marts coverage on trade at Tullow mart and a review of 2016 weanlings.

Farm Buildings: Galway farmer Gary Gorman tells Peter Varley about the bureaucracy of building a slatted shed.

Focus supplement: Spring planning – labour feed and soil fertility.

Property: An 84-acre non-residential grass farm situated at Wood Road, Dromore is guided in the region of €10,700/acre writes Shirley Busteed.

Irish Country Living: Mary Phelan meets an Irish couple working on an impressive 265,000-acre farm near the Western Australian village of Coral Bay.

Make sure you download the Farmoji app with over 100 agri-themed stickers, ranging from animals and farmers to popular phrases. Available to download on the Google Play store and on Apple’s app store.

Available in shops today!

