Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal

New figures reveal farmers bore the brunt of currency collapse following Brexit vote, diesel prices up 30% in 12 months and all farmers getting into GLAS.

Machinery pull-out: Darren Bailey reports on the new range of tractor-drawn low loaders from SlurryKat and JCB lands €142m deal with US army.

Pedigree pull-out: Peter Thomas Keaveney talks to David Pearson about his successful career breeding Belgian Blues and Pat Donnellan of the ICBF looks at some of the most frequently asked questions with regard to the new Whole Herd Performance Recording programme.

Agribusiness: Eoin Lowry analyses the export growth numbers and asks who is benefiting and 20 minutes with Frank Flynn, managing director of Redrock Machinery Ltd.

Livestock: This week the beef team take a look at different aspects of suckler beef production and what needs to change if the industry is to return to positive margins in the years ahead.

Martwatch: Coverage on trade at Carnaross, Elphin and Mountbellew marts.

Farm Buildings: William Conlon visits a farm in Kildare with a recently expanded cubicle shed and new calf housing completed to TAMS II specs.

Focus: Milking equipment and milk quality.

Property: A 98-acre farm at Carrigcannon, Kilbrittain offers something for everyone.

And in Irish Country Living …

• John Healy, the country’s best known maître d' talks mental health and life after a heart transplant.

• Time to change: advice on managing your time better to alleviate stress and achieve more.

• We catch up with the Gardiner family who made the big move to a farm in France.

Make sure you download the Farmoji app with over 100 agri-themed stickers, ranging from animals and farmers to popular phrases. Available to download on the Google Play store and on Apple’s app store.

Available in shops today!