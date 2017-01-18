Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
Focus supplement: 50 tax-saving tips for farmers.
Machinery pull-out: We look back on the best tractors that bore the Ford name.
Pedigree pull-out: Matthey Halpin and Peter Thomas Keaveney spoke with commercial farmers about the new Whole Herd Performance Recording (WHPR) programme to get their views.
Agribusiness: Eoin Lowry and Lorcan Allen examine Theresa May’s Brexit speech and look at the implications for Irish agriculture.
Livestock: Aidan Brennan reports on the key messages from the 18th Positive Farmers Conference in Cork last week.
Martwatch: Coverage of trade at Roscrea, Ennis and Ballymena marts.
Farmer Know-How: How to plant a hedge for GLAS.
Property: Ballygibin estate, Cecilstown, Mallow, standing on 140 acres, returns to the market.
Irish Country Living: DON’T MISS our nine-page guide to the CAO 2017.
