Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal

FREE supplement giving farmers a definitive list of the 50 best tax-saving tips for this year and we also have a nine-page guide to the CAO 2017.
FREE supplement giving farmers a definitive list of the 50 best tax-saving tips for this year and we also have a nine-page guide to the CAO 2017.

Focus supplement: 50 tax-saving tips for farmers.

Machinery pull-out: We look back on the best tractors that bore the Ford name.

Pedigree pull-out: Matthey Halpin and Peter Thomas Keaveney spoke with commercial farmers about the new Whole Herd Performance Recording (WHPR) programme to get their views.

Agribusiness: Eoin Lowry and Lorcan Allen examine Theresa May’s Brexit speech and look at the implications for Irish agriculture.

Livestock: Aidan Brennan reports on the key messages from the 18th Positive Farmers Conference in Cork last week.

Martwatch: Coverage of trade at Roscrea, Ennis and Ballymena marts.

Farmer Know-How: How to plant a hedge for GLAS.

Property: Ballygibin estate, Cecilstown, Mallow, standing on 140 acres, returns to the market.

Irish Country Living: DON’T MISS our nine-page guide to the CAO 2017.

Make sure you download the Farmoji app with over 100 agri-themed stickers, ranging from animals and farmers to popular phrases. Available to download on the Google Play store and on Apple’s app store.

Available in shops today!

