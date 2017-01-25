Sign in to your account
code
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal

By on
We investigate a rogue builder who has conned honest farmers, farmer fury as GLAS delays continue and get ready for the busy period with our calf-rearing focus.
We investigate a rogue builder who has conned honest farmers, farmer fury as GLAS delays continue and get ready for the busy period with our calf-rearing focus.

Machinery pull-out: We profile the top ten selling 4x4s in Ireland and report on the UK Lamma Machinery show in the UK.

Pedigree pull-out: Shane Murphy speaks with John Keane about his successful Bushypark herd of pedigree beef Shorthorns and we have five things to look at when choosing a bull.

Agribusiness: Shares in the Swiss-based bakery group Aryzta are down more than 32% since Monday, seeing €1.2bn wiped off the value of the company. Eoin Lowry reports.

Livestock: In part two of the €150/cow challenge, Ciarán Lenehan looks at the benefits of calving heifers at 24 months and describes the steps involved.

Martwatch: Coverage on trade at Baltinglass, Carnaross and Fermoy marts.

Farmer Know-How & Farm Buildings: How to weigh cattle properly and a top-class 120-cow shed - the recent extension and addition of calving pens was the cherry on the cake for a beef pedigree shed in Co Derry.

Focus supplement: Get ready for the busy period with our calf-rearing focus.

Property: Attractive 183-acre farm for sale in Lodge, Hospital, Co. Limerick that includes lots of cattle accommodation.

Irish Country Living: Anthony Jordan meets the dynamo charged with taking Agri Aware into the future: Deirdre O’Shea.

Available in shops today!

