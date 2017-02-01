Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal

Sign in to your account
code
By on
FREE 88-page FTMTA magazine: your essential guide to next week’s Farm Machinery Show in Punchestown.
FREE FTMTA magazine: Your essential guide to next week’s Farm Machinery Show in Punchestown. Our 88-page magazine has everything you need including:

• A detailed site map

• Exhibitor listings

• Directions on getting there

• Plus details of new product launches

Machinery pull-out: FTMTA Machinery Show special.

Pedigree pull-out: Shane Murphy talks to Ben Tyrrell of the Woodtown Jersey herd, the oldest and largest purebred Jersey herd on the country.

Agribusiness: Industry leaders gathered last week at conferences held by the Irish Farmers Journal in Belfast and Dublin to outline and discuss the challenges posed by Brexit and its impact on farmers.

Livestock: In the third instalment of the €150/cow challenge we focus on reproductive and breeding targets in your mature cow herd.

Martwatch: We have coverage of trade at Carrigallen, Gortalea and Carlow marts.

Farm Buildings: Peter Varley meets a young sheep farmer from Co. Tipperary who cut costs by erecting a polytunnel over an old silage pit to house his in-lamb ewes.

Focus supplement on Sucklers: Adjust and refocus for suckler efficiency.

Property: One of the biggest land banks in years, Luggala estate, a 5,000-acre haven situated near Roundwood, Co. Wicklow, has come on the market.

Irish Country Living: With his star on the rise, Adrian Martin proves just what you can achieve – as long as you believe.

Available in shops today!

Going to 2017 FTMTA Farm Machinery Show? Don’t forget to download the new FTMTA Farm Machinery Show 2017 app!

To download the app, follow these links:

On an Apple iPhone or iPad, find the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show 2017 app by the Irish Farmers Journal on the iTunes store.

On an Android smartphone, find the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show 2017 app by the Irish Farmers Journal on the Google Play store.

The app is free to download and offers unlimited access to free content.

