Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal

FREE FTMTA magazine: Your essential guide to next week’s Farm Machinery Show in Punchestown. Our 88-page magazine has everything you need including:

• A detailed site map

• Exhibitor listings

• Directions on getting there

• Plus details of new product launches

Machinery pull-out: FTMTA Machinery Show special.

Pedigree pull-out: Shane Murphy talks to Ben Tyrrell of the Woodtown Jersey herd, the oldest and largest purebred Jersey herd on the country.

Agribusiness: Industry leaders gathered last week at conferences held by the Irish Farmers Journal in Belfast and Dublin to outline and discuss the challenges posed by Brexit and its impact on farmers.

Livestock: In the third instalment of the €150/cow challenge we focus on reproductive and breeding targets in your mature cow herd.

Martwatch: We have coverage of trade at Carrigallen, Gortalea and Carlow marts.

Farm Buildings: Peter Varley meets a young sheep farmer from Co. Tipperary who cut costs by erecting a polytunnel over an old silage pit to house his in-lamb ewes.

Focus supplement on Sucklers: Adjust and refocus for suckler efficiency.

Property: One of the biggest land banks in years, Luggala estate, a 5,000-acre haven situated near Roundwood, Co. Wicklow, has come on the market.

Irish Country Living: With his star on the rise, Adrian Martin proves just what you can achieve – as long as you believe.

