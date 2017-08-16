Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal

By on
We outline how to identify Japanese Knotweed, it’s week one of our weanling series, and we detail options for farmers when it comes to pensions, savings and investments.
We outline how to identify Japanese Knotweed, it’s week one of our weanling series, and we detail options for farmers when it comes to pensions, savings and investments.

Machinery: Market leader Claas has revealed upgrades to its combine and big baler ranges.

Pedigree: The recent strong demand at pedigree sheep sales continued at the Texel premier show and sale in Blessington.

Agribusiness: Eoin Lowry assesses Glanbia’s five-year fixed milk price and feed loyalty scheme.

Sheep: Carlow farmer Joe Nolan is focused on establishing a flock of ewes that require low labour input at lambing but are still capable of achieving favourable output.

Martwatch: Coverage of trade at Borris, Tullow and Kilmallock.

Farm Buildings: Daniel McPartlin profiles some of the pieces of equipment which stood out at the Tullamore show.

Focus: We examine the options for farmers when it comes to pensions savings and investments.

Property: A 42-acre equestrian farm with a fabulous residence has just arrived on the market in Co. Meath

Irish Country Living: With the country suffering a well-documented shortage of accommodation and purpose-built student accommodation in many places booked out, Anne O’Donoghue looks at the best way to obtain a bed.

Available in shops today!

More in News
Brexit reactions: UK wants to 'have cake and eat it'
News
Brexit reactions: UK wants to 'have cake and eat it'
By Thomas Hubert on 16 August 2017
Weekly Podcast: Glanbia's new loyalty scheme and the Tullamore Show
News
Weekly Podcast: Glanbia's new loyalty scheme and the Tullamore Show
By Anthony Jordan on 16 August 2017
Member
Farmers in High Court over wind farm cables
News
Farmers in High Court over wind farm cables
By Thomas Hubert on 16 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Texel premier reaches €17,000
Pedigree
Texel premier reaches €17,000
By Shane Murphy on 14 August 2017
Member
Croneybyrne House on the market for €1.75m
For Sale
Croneybyrne House on the market for €1.75m
By William Conlon on 25 July 2017
Strong start to breeding sheep sales in NI
Northern Ireland
Strong start to breeding sheep sales in NI
By Kieran Mailey on 02 August 2017
Record LPs in good condition wanted for cash.
Honest & reputable! Beatles, Stones, Led Zep, U2, Cure etc. No classical or easy...
View ad
Save Time:
We complete all paperwork a farmer requires for the Bord Bia Scheme...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
CORK FARM PAINTERS
Farm buildings cleaned repaired and painted. We only use Top quality oxide and...
View ad
BOTTOM FILL 240 GALLON
25"84"44...
View ad

Place ad