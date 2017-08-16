Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal

We outline how to identify Japanese Knotweed, it’s week one of our weanling series, and we detail options for farmers when it comes to pensions, savings and investments.

Machinery: Market leader Claas has revealed upgrades to its combine and big baler ranges.

Pedigree: The recent strong demand at pedigree sheep sales continued at the Texel premier show and sale in Blessington.

Agribusiness: Eoin Lowry assesses Glanbia’s five-year fixed milk price and feed loyalty scheme.

Sheep: Carlow farmer Joe Nolan is focused on establishing a flock of ewes that require low labour input at lambing but are still capable of achieving favourable output.

Martwatch: Coverage of trade at Borris, Tullow and Kilmallock.

Farm Buildings: Daniel McPartlin profiles some of the pieces of equipment which stood out at the Tullamore show.

Focus: We examine the options for farmers when it comes to pensions savings and investments.

Property: A 42-acre equestrian farm with a fabulous residence has just arrived on the market in Co. Meath

Irish Country Living: With the country suffering a well-documented shortage of accommodation and purpose-built student accommodation in many places booked out, Anne O’Donoghue looks at the best way to obtain a bed.

