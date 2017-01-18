Investing in grazing infrastructure in Cavan
By Jack Kennedy on 19 January 2017
Funding capital investment from cashflow creates sober reading for Brady farm, reports Conail Keown.
David Brady milks 82 spring-calving cows in Stradone, Co Cavan. Difficult grazing conditions on top of 2016 low milk prices made it a year David wants to forget.
Despite these challenges, David managed to continue his investment in grazing infrastructure and drainage of the main grazing platform, which started in 2015. The total expenditure figures highlighted below include this cost/investment in land improvement, which has been broken down in Table 1.
Financing this capital investment from cash reserves in 2016 has had the impact of increasing the cost base for the dairy farm and adding 13.27c/l on to ...
More in Dairy
By Aidan Brennan on 18 January 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 18 January 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 18 January 2017
Related Stories
TAAFFE AUCTIONS041-9881288Co. MEATHUSED MACHINERYAUCTION-NEW DATESAT...
All types of agricultural roller doors. Grant approved....
High Fat & Protein. Valuable calves. www.celticsires.ie ...
suitable for large dairy herds. See FirstAidHoofCare.com for video ...
041-9881288Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALE115 FRESH CALVEDHEIFERS & ...