Investing in grazing infrastructure in Cavan

David Brady milks 82 spring-calving cows in Stradone, Co Cavan. Difficult grazing conditions on top of 2016 low milk prices made it a year David wants to forget.

Despite these challenges, David managed to continue his investment in grazing infrastructure and drainage of the main grazing platform, which started in 2015. The total expenditure figures highlighted below include this cost/investment in land improvement, which has been broken down in Table 1.

Financing this capital investment from cash reserves in 2016 has had the impact of increasing the cost base for the dairy farm and adding 13.27c/l on to ...