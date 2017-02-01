Irish and British farmers both exposed to Brexit fallout
By Justin McCarthy on 02 February 2017
Commissioner Hogan gave the commitment to be "fearlessly on the farmers side" in tackling issues around Brexit and CAP â€“ a useful benchmark against which to measure future performance.
More in News
By Paul Mooney on 01 February 2017
Related Stories
087 2348709FOR ALL HYDRAULIC PIPE REPAIRSÂ AVAILABLE OUT OF HOURSVAT I...
New KUHN Balepack with barrell wrap demonstrator available. Also standard roller...
Welger 235 xtra cut 17Â Fully servicedÂ 35000 bales farmers balercle...
Deutz Fahr Mp 130 Chopper balerÂ NettÂ Opti Cut Rotor Intergral rotor en...
2006 Claas 255 Chopper BalerGood clean balerCrop rollerWidth tyres Â...