Irish companies to exhibit at LAMMA

By on
The LAMMA farm machinery, equipment and services show takes place in Peterborough, England, on 18 and 19 January.
The LAMMA farm machinery, equipment and services show takes place in Peterborough, England, on 18 and 19 January.

A range of Irish companies will be exhibiting at the LAMMA farm machinery, equipment and services show in Peterborough, England this week.

The two-day event is the UK’s largest agricultural and machinery show and will see over 900 companies exhibiting at the East of England Showgrounds.

Enterprise Ireland will be showcasing three Irish companies that have received support from the Government agency.

Mobile farming app Herdwatch has recently launched in Britain and presently has 4,000 customers. The app allows farm data and management records to be kept and updated on a smart phone when on-farm.

Also at the Enterprise Ireland stand is MagGrow, a company that has developed magnetic spraying technology to reduce spray drift by up to 80% while delivering a more uniform coverage of spray compared with traditional technologies.

Crowley Engineering is also exhibiting under Enterprise Ireland. The Cork firm carries out engineering work in the arable and livestock sectors, including manufacturing and installing grain storage facilities, feeding systems, dryers, milling equipment, silos and bins.

Irish exhibitors

A further 12 Irish companies that have received Government support will be exhibiting at the show under their own stands, such as Abbey Machinery, Dairymaster, Future Grass Technology, Hi-Spec Engineering, Malone Engineering, McHale, and Samco Agricultural Manufacturing.

“As part of the Enterprise Ireland 2017-2020 corporate strategy, we aim to ensure that Irish agri companies are well positioned to continue to grow their business and make new business contacts in the UK, particularly in the context of Brexit,” Seán Ó Ciardha from Enterprise Ireland said.

