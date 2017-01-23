Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: €60m investment in rural Ireland

By on
The government has launched a rural action plan, farmers are busy spreading slurry and a man has been jailed for 'IRA threats' against a cattle dealer.
The government has launched a rural action plan, farmers are busy spreading slurry and a man has been jailed for 'IRA threats' against a cattle dealer.

Weather

Tuesday will be breezy, but rather mild for the time of year with fresh southerly winds, according to Met Éireann. Cloudy in most places, with scattered outbreaks of rain, drizzle and fog. Good dry periods will develop in the afternoon, especially in northern parts with possibly some brighter spells here. Highest temperatures of 10°C to 12°C.

In the news

  • Monday started on a sad note with the death of Ireland’s oldest cow. The Angus animal from Co Cork was 33 years old.
  • Irish Farmers Journal dairy specialist Aidan Brennan offers advice on spreading slurry and fertiliser on farms with good grass cover.
  • A 31-year-old man from Co Louth has been sentenced to three years in prison for making threats to a Monaghan farmer. Eighteen months of the sentence has been suspended.
  • A new €60m fund aimed at rejuvenating rural Ireland was launched on Monday. It outlines plans to double the investment in flood relief.
  • And finally, Darren Carty outlines the Mondaybeef price update, with supplies tightening.

    • Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • UK milk prices for February increase.
  • We reveal a major scam involving farmers.
  • Lorcan Allen offers us an update on the grain markets.

    • What’s on

  • Irish Farmers Journal live demo ‘Supporting suckling 2017’ at 7.30pm in Balla Mart
  • MIT Mullingar presents ’Open source farming – the next agricultural revolution’ at 7.30pm in the Annebrook House Hotel.
  • Department of Agriculture information evening on the Sheep Welfare Scheme at 8pm in the Ballymascanlon Hotel, Dundalk, Co Louth.
  • Longford IFA county executive meeting in the Longford Arms Hotel at 8.30pm.
  • Donegal IFA county executive meeting in the Clanree Hotel at 8.30pm.
  • Teagasc Meath seminar in Navan at 8pm.

    • To find out what’s coming up in your area, visit our agri-events calendar.

    Free
    Stakeholders to assess report on future of regional vet labs
    News
    Stakeholders to assess report on future of regional vet labs
    By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 24 January 2017
    Free
    'Active farmers should wear GPS collars'
    News
    'Active farmers should wear GPS collars'
    By Aidan Brennan on 23 January 2017
    Free
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: an old cow, rural jobs and slurry
    News
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: an old cow, rural jobs and slurry
    By Patrick Donohoe on 23 January 2017
