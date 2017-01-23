Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: €60m investment in rural Ireland
By Odile Evans on 23 January 2017
The government has launched a rural action plan, farmers are busy spreading slurry and a man has been jailed for 'IRA threats' against a cattle dealer.
Weather
Tuesday will be breezy, but rather mild for the time of year with fresh southerly winds, according to Met Éireann. Cloudy in most places, with scattered outbreaks of rain, drizzle and fog. Good dry periods will develop in the afternoon, especially in northern parts with possibly some brighter spells here. Highest temperatures of 10°C to 12°C.
In the news
Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie
What’s on
To find out what’s coming up in your area, visit our agri-events calendar.
More in News
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 24 January 2017
By Aidan Brennan on 23 January 2017
By Patrick Donohoe on 23 January 2017
Related Stories
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 22 January 2017
By Patrick Donohoe on 22 January 2017
By Patrick Donohoe on 20 January 2017
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
LEADING SUPPLIERS OF QUALITYIMPORTED TIMBER TO THE FARMING & CONSTRUCTIONCOM...
FREE Cherry Blossom Tree with GLAS order.Buy online at clarenbridgegardencent...
farm hand services Tipperary ...relief milker.calving.Pigs.turkeys.chicken e...
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...