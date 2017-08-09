Sign in to your account
code
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: agricultural appeals fall

By on
In the news today, 9 August, 2016 saw a fall in appeals on Department decisions.
In the news today, 9 August, 2016 saw a fall in appeals on Department decisions.

Weather forecast

Today looks set to be a mostly dry and bright day with some patchy cloud and spells of sunshine and just a slight risk of isolated light showers. Top temperatures will range from 16°C to 20°C and it will be warmest in Munster and Leinster. Winds will be mostly moderate, north or northwest in direction.

In the news

  • The number of farmers appealing decisions made by the Department of Agriculture fell in 2016, with most complaints related to agri-environmental schemes and inspections.

  • The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has reported that contaminated European eggs do not seem to have been distributed to Ireland.
  • A Northern Ireland construction company was fined for causing silage pollution in a Co Derry waterway.
  • Dublin-based renewable energy developer BNRG has secured planning permission for a solar farm in Milltown, Co Wicklow.
  • Philip Byrne had a first premier sale to remember when he secured the top price of €11,000 at the South of Ireland Suffolk sale.

    • Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • My farming week.
  • Weekly podcast.

    • What’s on today

  • Stabiliser open day, Longfordpass, Thurles, Co Tipperary, 5pm.

    • To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar

