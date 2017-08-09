Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: agricultural appeals fall
By Anthony Jordan on 09 August 2017
In the news today, 9 August, 2016 saw a fall in appeals on Department decisions.
Weather forecast
Today looks set to be a mostly dry and bright day with some patchy cloud and spells of sunshine and just a slight risk of isolated light showers. Top temperatures will range from 16°C to 20°C and it will be warmest in Munster and Leinster. Winds will be mostly moderate, north or northwest in direction.
In the news
Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie
What’s on today
To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar
More in News
By Thomas Hubert on 09 August 2017
By Peter McCann on 09 August 2017
By Amy Forde on 09 August 2017
Related Stories
Honest & reputable! Beatles, Stones, Led Zep, U2, Cure etc. No classical or easy...
We complete all paperwork a farmer requires for the Bord Bia Scheme...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
Farm buildings cleaned repaired and painted. We only use Top quality oxide and...
25"84"44...