Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: BSE, bird flu and clean sheep
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: BSE, bird flu and clean sheep

By on
In the news today: an atypical case of BSE has been found in Co Galway, a third case of bird flu has been identified, increase in milk price from Aurivo and calls for a tillage crisis fund.
In the news today: an atypical case of BSE has been found in Co Galway, a third case of bird flu has been identified, increase in milk price from Aurivo and calls for a tillage crisis fund.

Weather forecast

It will be generally dry on Thursday with more in the way of sunshine. Temperatures will range 7°C to 9°C in light southeast breezes.

In the news today

See our nightly news.

What’s coming up today?

  • Agri-jobs
  • Aidan Brennan reports from the Irish Grassland Association conference

    • What’s on today?

  • IFMA/Teagasc workshop - share farming in New Zealand
  • Mayo IFA county executive meeting
  • ICMSA meetings
  • Dept of Ag information meeting on €10/ewe scheme

    • To find out more about these events, visit our agri-events calendar.

    More in News
    Free
    Trump to name former governor of Georgia as his secretary for agriculture
    News
    Trump to name former governor of Georgia as his secretary for agriculture
    By Odile Evans on 19 January 2017
    Free
    No drawing of the SFP and pension at the same time say young farmers
    News
    No drawing of the SFP and pension at the same time say young farmers
    By Ciarán Lenehan on 19 January 2017
    Free
    Analysis: hurdles to leap for tillage crisis fund
    Opinion
    Analysis: hurdles to leap for tillage crisis fund
    By Pat O'Toole on 18 January 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Free
    Weekly podcast: BSE, Brexit and tillage crisis fund
    News
    Weekly podcast: BSE, Brexit and tillage crisis fund
    By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 18 January 2017
    Journal+
    Strategy to the fore at grassland conference
    News
    Strategy to the fore at grassland conference
    By Aidan Brennan on 18 January 2017
    Journal+
    BSE analysis: outliers to be expected as the disease is now almost eradicated
    News
    BSE analysis: outliers to be expected as the disease is now almost eradicated
    By Phelim O'Neill on 18 January 2017
    GLAS Grant - Clarenbridge Garden Centre
    FREE Cherry Blossom Tree with GLAS order.Buy online at clarenbridgegardencent...
    View ad
    Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
    If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
    View ad
    farm hand services
    farm hand services Tipperary ...relief milker.calving.Pigs.turkeys.chicken e...
    View ad
    Magnum Fodder Beet
    Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
    View ad
    Payroll and Bookkeeping Cork
    Are you a farmer or small farming company in the Cork area? Do you need to sor...
    View ad

    Place ad