Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: CAP consultation and positive TB news
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: CAP consultation and positive TB news

By on
Good morning. In the news today, we reveal progress in the fight against bovine TB and expect European Commissioner Phil Hogan to open the consultation on the future of the CAP.
Good morning. In the news today, we reveal progress in the fight against bovine TB and expect European Commissioner Phil Hogan to open the consultation on the future of the CAP.

Weather

A status yellow wind warning is in place until Friday 6am. Met Éireann is forecasting that southeasterly winds will reach mean speeds of 45-60km/h with gusts of 80-100km/h, strongest on coasts. After a wet and blustery Thursday morning, winds will reach gale force along the coasts of Munster and Leinster in the afternoon. The strongest winds will then transfer to western and northern coasts in the evening. Persistent rain and drizzle is expected all over the country, with heavier showers this evening. Showers will then become confined to the west coast overnight

Highest temperatures will range between 10°C and 12°C, with nightly lows of 2°C to 4°C. Be prepared for further heavy rain and a risk of spot flooding on Friday.

In the news

Yesterday, British MPs voted in favour of triggering Brexit and Arrabawn has introduced its first three-year fixed price milk contract. We also revealed that badger vaccination trials are showing promise in tackling TB in cattle.

Catch up with Wednesday’s nightly news.

Coming up today at www.farmersjournal.ie

  • European Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan opens the EU-wide consultation on the future of the CAP after 2020.
  • We report from last night’s Irish Farmers Journal/IFA suckler demonstration in Raphoe, Co Donegal.
  • The latest agri-jobs offers.

    • What’s on

  • Teagasc Beef spring grass farm walk, 12pm, on David Walsh’s farm, Co Tipperary
  • Cork Central IFA farm family meeting, 8pm, Kingsley Hotel, Cork
  • Tipperary ICSA meeting – ‘The Preferred Scheme for a New Water Supply for the Eastern & Midland Region’, 8pm, The Thatch, Ballycommon, Co Tipperary
  • Irish Farm Family Rights Group meeting on farm crisis, 8.15pm, Parish Hall, Toomevara, Co Tipperary
  • Kerry IFA AGM, 8.30pm, The Rose Hotel, Tralee
  • IFA Regional ANC meeting, 8.30pm, Errigal Country House Hotel, Cootehil, Co Cavan
    • More in News
    Free
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Brexit green light and fixed milk price
    News
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Brexit green light and fixed milk price
    By Thomas Hubert on 01 February 2017
    Journal+
    EXCLUSIVE: vaccine win in TB battle
    World
    EXCLUSIVE: vaccine win in TB battle
    By Paul Mooney on 01 February 2017
    Journal+
    Brexit Brussels budget needed
    News
    Brexit Brussels budget needed
    By Pat O'Toole on 01 February 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Free
    British MPs agree to trigger Brexit
    News
    British MPs agree to trigger Brexit
    By Thomas Hubert on 01 February 2017
    Free
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Brexit green light and fixed milk price
    News
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Brexit green light and fixed milk price
    By Thomas Hubert on 01 February 2017
    Journal+
    Irish and British farmers both exposed to Brexit fallout
    Editorial
    Irish and British farmers both exposed to Brexit fallout
    By Justin McCarthy on 01 February 2017
    Power Washing Drain Cleaning
    Our Services HIGH PRESSURE POWER WASHING SLATTED SHED ...
    View ad
    Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
    If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
    View ad
    THORN HEDGING FOR GLAS SCHEME
    THORN from â‚¬200/1000 (Ltd Availability) available at Dunwiley Nurseries Lt...
    View ad
    Stone Crushing & Land Clearance
    Clearance of land. Stone roadways reground. Blocks, bricks, stones crushed into ...
    View ad
    Wireless & Wired PTZ
    Wired or wireless, nationwide delivery, view on tv/mobile phone. Available Diy...
    View ad

    Place ad