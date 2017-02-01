Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: CAP consultation and positive TB news

Good morning. In the news today, we reveal progress in the fight against bovine TB and expect European Commissioner Phil Hogan to open the consultation on the future of the CAP.

Weather

A status yellow wind warning is in place until Friday 6am. Met Éireann is forecasting that southeasterly winds will reach mean speeds of 45-60km/h with gusts of 80-100km/h, strongest on coasts. After a wet and blustery Thursday morning, winds will reach gale force along the coasts of Munster and Leinster in the afternoon. The strongest winds will then transfer to western and northern coasts in the evening. Persistent rain and drizzle is expected all over the country, with heavier showers this evening. Showers will then become confined to the west coast overnight

Highest temperatures will range between 10°C and 12°C, with nightly lows of 2°C to 4°C. Be prepared for further heavy rain and a risk of spot flooding on Friday.

In the news

Yesterday, British MPs voted in favour of triggering Brexit and Arrabawn has introduced its first three-year fixed price milk contract. We also revealed that badger vaccination trials are showing promise in tackling TB in cattle.

Catch up with Wednesday’s nightly news.

Coming up today at www.farmersjournal.ie

European Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan opens the EU-wide consultation on the future of the CAP after 2020.

We report from last night’s Irish Farmers Journal/IFA suckler demonstration in Raphoe, Co Donegal.

The latest agri-jobs offers.

What’s on

Teagasc Beef spring grass farm walk, 12pm, on David Walsh’s farm, Co Tipperary

Cork Central IFA farm family meeting, 8pm, Kingsley Hotel, Cork

Tipperary ICSA meeting – ‘The Preferred Scheme for a New Water Supply for the Eastern & Midland Region’, 8pm, The Thatch, Ballycommon, Co Tipperary

Irish Farm Family Rights Group meeting on farm crisis, 8.15pm, Parish Hall, Toomevara, Co Tipperary

Kerry IFA AGM, 8.30pm, The Rose Hotel, Tralee

IFA Regional ANC meeting, 8.30pm, Errigal Country House Hotel, Cootehil, Co Cavan