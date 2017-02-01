Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: CAP consultation and positive TB news
Weather
A status yellow wind warning is in place until Friday 6am. Met Éireann is forecasting that southeasterly winds will reach mean speeds of 45-60km/h with gusts of 80-100km/h, strongest on coasts. After a wet and blustery Thursday morning, winds will reach gale force along the coasts of Munster and Leinster in the afternoon. The strongest winds will then transfer to western and northern coasts in the evening. Persistent rain and drizzle is expected all over the country, with heavier showers this evening. Showers will then become confined to the west coast overnight
Highest temperatures will range between 10°C and 12°C, with nightly lows of 2°C to 4°C. Be prepared for further heavy rain and a risk of spot flooding on Friday.
In the news
Yesterday, British MPs voted in favour of triggering Brexit and Arrabawn has introduced its first three-year fixed price milk contract. We also revealed that badger vaccination trials are showing promise in tackling TB in cattle.
Catch up with Wednesday’s nightly news.
Coming up today at www.farmersjournal.ie
What’s on