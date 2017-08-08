Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: curlews and herd numbers

By on
In the news today, Tuesday 8 August: a 'mammoth' effort is needed to save the curlew and we have exclusive figures on joint herd numbers.
Weather forecast

Met Éireann has forecast for Tuesday to be a rather cool and showery day with northerly breezes. Showers will be heaviest across the west and southwest to begin.

The heavy showers will move in across the midlands and southeast through the afternoon, with the risk of some thundery falls later.

Elsewhere heavy showers will be well scattered with some nice sunshine at times. It is forecast to become drier through the evening, as heavy showers become isolated.

Temperatures will be below normal, with maximum temperatures ranging 14 to 17 or 18 degrees Celsius. Light to moderate northerly breezes, gusty in showers.

In the news:

  • Northern Ireland farmers have confirmation that they will receive advance BPS payments from 16 October.
  • Almost 180 children flocked to Belturbert on Sunday for the first ever Farmers and Fairies children’s tractor run.
  • Further works are needed to save the Curlew according to the latest update of the Curlew Conservation Programme.
  • In a radical departure from the humble spud, Mie Thorborg Pedersen of the University of Southern Denmark has discovered a way to make crisps from jellyfish. Would you eat jellyfish crisps?
  • Almost 6,150 joint herd numbers have been set up since 2015, the Irish Farmers Journal can reveal.

    • Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie:

    A Tullamore Farm update from Adam Woods

    BETTER farm news from Ciarán Lenehan

    What's on

    The Clonmany Agricultural Show

    Teagasc sheep farm walk on the farm of John Brooks, Taughmaconnell, Ballinasloe, Co Roscommon (also a KT event).

    To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.

