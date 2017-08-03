Sign in to your account
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: dole workers to milk cows

By on
In the news today, Friday 4 August: the weekend weather and reaction from the news that €5,000 is to be paid to dole workers for milking cows.

Weather forecast

Today will be a bright, fresh day with a mixture of sunny spells and passing showers. Some of the showers will be heavy in the afternoon and there is a slight risk of thunder. Maximum temperatures of 16°C to 19°C in mostly moderate west to northwest breezes, but increasing fresh and gusty at times, especially near showers.

In the news

  • A radical pilot programme will see people on social welfare offered jobs on dairy farms.
  • As motorists continue to be drawn to diesel cars, the price of diesel, and in turn green diesel, could see increases in Budget 2018.
  • Farmers can now access the volume of nitrogen and phosphorus produced by cattle on their holding for the period January to June 2017.
  • Milk prices in Northern Ireland have dramatically risen in the last 12 months, with a 10p jump cited.
  • With weanling sales now in full swing, farmers are very happy with the trade so far. Farmer exporters and feeders are driving demand.

    • Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • The weekend weather
  • Reaction to the €5,000 payment to dole workers to milk cows

    • What’s on today

    Teagasc dairy farm walk, Mishells, Bandon, Co Cork, 11am.

    To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.

