Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: Fair Deal, bird flu and infrastructure

Good morning. In the news today, 26 January: weather warnings, another bird flu case, more signs that the Fair Deal scheme is about to change and funding for rural roads.

Weather

Two status yellow weather warnings are in place. Coastal counties will continue to experience strong to gale force winds until 3pm. Mean winds of 55-65km/h are expected, with gusts of 90-110km/h at times.

A separate rainfall warning is valid until Friday 6am for Co Cork and Co Kerry. Between 30-50mm of rain is likely over west Cork and south and west Kerry. Some larger totals are possible on mountains.

Elsewhere, Met Éireann is forecasting an Ireland of two halves, with rain spreading to western counties while the east will remain dry. Temperatures will fall, with highs of 6°C to 9°C only. Tonight will be cool with lows of 3°C to 6°C.

In the news

Yesterday was marked by a fourth case of H5N8 bird flu in a wild bird in Co Leitrim, the announcement of €324m in public funding for rural roads and a partial merger between Drummonds and Flynns’s agri-businesses.

