Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: fair deals and farm partnerships

In the news today, 2 June: the Dáil has passed a motion calling for changes to the Fair Deal scheme and registration is open for the €25,000 tax incentive Succession Farm Partnerships.

Weather

Friday will be a much brighter day with good spells of sunshine and scattered passing showers. The showers will occur mainly across the midlands, north and west, but many areas may stay dry for daylight hours. Some heavy showers will develop near west coasts during the late evening. Highest temperatures of 15°C to 18°C in moderate southwesterly breezes.

The outlook is somewhat fresher over the June bank holiday weekend. Mixed by day with long bright spells of sunshine, but passing heavy showers too.

Friday night will remain largely dry across the eastern half of the country with clear spells. However, some showery rain will move into Atlantic coastal counties, most of which will affect the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures 6°C to 9°C, in a light to moderate southwest breeze.

In the news

The Dáil passed a motion calling for the immediate reform of the nursing home charges applicable to farm owners under the Fair Deal scheme.

Concrete prices have risen as building season on farms gets under way.

For the first time since March no Skimmed Milk Powder has been offered into intervention.

More than 7,700t of Irish strawberries will be picked between now and the end of August.

Registrations for the new Succession Farm Partnerships will be accepted from Thursday.

Weekly weather.

