Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: farm theft and milk prices

By on
In the news today; two farm thefts have been reported in Armagh and co-op boards have set December milk prices. Meanwhile, Northern Ireland is heading for a snap election due to the RHI scandal.
In the news today; two farm thefts have been reported in Armagh and co-op boards have set December milk prices. Meanwhile, Northern Ireland is heading for a snap election due to the RHI scandal.

According to Met Éireann, there will be little change in the weather on Tuesday; generally dry and cloudy for the day with some patchy light rain or drizzle at times, mostly on hills and near Atlantic coasts. Mild, with highs of 9°C or 10°C in light southerly breezes.

Many places will be dry on Tuesday night, but there will be a some patchy drizzle, mostly on hills and coasts, and there will be some fog also as winds fall light southerly or variable. Lowest overnight temperatures of 3°C to 6°C with frost unlikely.

In the news

  • Grain growers claim their sector is being put on the backburner again as TAMS may be further delayed.

  • A construction worker was killed on a farm in Kerry while working on a slatted shed.
  • The Police Service of Northern Ireland reports a cattle theft on a farm in Armagh while the owner was in hospital. Meanwhile, a Massey Ferguson 135 was stolen from a farm in the Edenaveys Road area of Armagh at the weekend.
  • The futures market is nervous ahead of this week’s Global Dairy Trade auction.
  • Northern Ireland is heading for a snap election in March, while the vote on cuts to RHI tariffs has been postponed for a week.
  • A number of co-op boards have decided to increase the December milk price.

    • Coming up

  • We bring you all the updates from the IFA AGM.
  • Theresa May is expected to outline her Brexit plan.

    • What’s on

  • Teagasc free one-to-one forestry clinics.
  • Deptartment of Agriculture information meeting on Sheep Welfare Scheme.

    • For more information, visit our agri-events calendar

