Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: farm theft and milk prices

In the news today; two farm thefts have been reported in Armagh and co-op boards have set December milk prices. Meanwhile, Northern Ireland is heading for a snap election due to the RHI scandal.

According to Met Éireann, there will be little change in the weather on Tuesday; generally dry and cloudy for the day with some patchy light rain or drizzle at times, mostly on hills and near Atlantic coasts. Mild, with highs of 9°C or 10°C in light southerly breezes.

Many places will be dry on Tuesday night, but there will be a some patchy drizzle, mostly on hills and coasts, and there will be some fog also as winds fall light southerly or variable. Lowest overnight temperatures of 3°C to 6°C with frost unlikely.

In the news

Grain growers claim their sector is being put on the backburner again as TAMS may be further delayed.

A construction worker was killed on a farm in Kerry while working on a slatted shed.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland reports a cattle theft on a farm in Armagh while the owner was in hospital. Meanwhile, a Massey Ferguson 135 was stolen from a farm in the Edenaveys Road area of Armagh at the weekend.

The futures market is nervous ahead of this week’s Global Dairy Trade auction.

Northern Ireland is heading for a snap election in March, while the vote on cuts to RHI tariffs has been postponed for a week.

A number of co-op boards have decided to increase the December milk price.

Coming up

We bring you all the updates from the IFA AGM.

Theresa May is expected to outline her Brexit plan.

What’s on

Teagasc free one-to-one forestry clinics.

Deptartment of Agriculture information meeting on Sheep Welfare Scheme.

For more information, visit our agri-events calendar