Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: farm theft and milk prices
By Odile Evans on 16 January 2017
In the news today; two farm thefts have been reported in Armagh and co-op boards have set December milk prices. Meanwhile, Northern Ireland is heading for a snap election due to the RHI scandal.
According to Met Éireann, there will be little change in the weather on Tuesday; generally dry and cloudy for the day with some patchy light rain or drizzle at times, mostly on hills and near Atlantic coasts. Mild, with highs of 9°C or 10°C in light southerly breezes.
Many places will be dry on Tuesday night, but there will be a some patchy drizzle, mostly on hills and coasts, and there will be some fog also as winds fall light southerly or variable. Lowest overnight temperatures of 3°C to 6°C with frost unlikely.
