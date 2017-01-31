Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: GLAS protests spread and bird flu
By Thomas Hubert on 31 January 2017
Good morning. In the news today, 31 January: the IFA and INHFA protest against delayed GLAS payments and today's deadline to apply for the Sheep Welfare Scheme is extended until Friday.
Weather
Met Éireann is forecasting persistent and sometimes heavy rain in the east and southeast in the morning. This will clear in the afternoon and the day is otherwise expected to be bright with sunny spells and well-scattered showers only.
Highest temperatures will range between 9°C and 11°C in moderate southwest breezes.
In the news
Today’s initial deadline to apply for the Sheep Welfare Scheme has been pushed back to Friday. Yesterday, Enda Kenny and Theresa May pledged to maintain “frictionless” trade between the UK and Ireland post-Brexit, and a fifth case of bird flu was confirmed in a wild swan in Co Roscommon.
Catch up with Monday’s nightly news.
Coming up today at www.farmersjournal.ie
What’s on
More in News
Related Stories
Clearance of land. Stone roadways reground. Blocks, bricks, stones crushed into ...
Wired or wireless, nationwide delivery, view on tv/mobile phone. Available Diy...
200 meter Range, Nationwide delivery. 12 month warranty, call one of our sales ...
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...