Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: GLAS protests spread and bird flu

By on
Good morning. In the news today, 31 January: the IFA and INHFA protest against delayed GLAS payments and today's deadline to apply for the Sheep Welfare Scheme is extended until Friday.

Weather

Met Éireann is forecasting persistent and sometimes heavy rain in the east and southeast in the morning. This will clear in the afternoon and the day is otherwise expected to be bright with sunny spells and well-scattered showers only.

Highest temperatures will range between 9°C and 11°C in moderate southwest breezes.

In the news

Today’s initial deadline to apply for the Sheep Welfare Scheme has been pushed back to Friday. Yesterday, Enda Kenny and Theresa May pledged to maintain “frictionless” trade between the UK and Ireland post-Brexit, and a fifth case of bird flu was confirmed in a wild swan in Co Roscommon.

Catch up with Monday’s nightly news.

Coming up today at www.farmersjournal.ie

  • We get fresh dairy trade figures between New Zealand and China, a crucial link in the global market.
  • Following the ICSA yesterday, the IFA and INHFA are staging a protest at delayed GLAS payments.
  • Oireachtas committees discuss the latest developments on organic farming and fracking.
  • We ask the PSNI how they are proposing to train policemen to tackle rural crime.

    • What’s on

  • Kelliher Feeds & Agri Supplies/Trouw Nutrition ‘Lifestart Performance from Your Herd at Calving’ meeting, 11am, on farm of Florence McCartny, Banna East, Co Kerry
  • Teagasc Dublin spring crop seminar, 7.30pm, Kettles Country House, Swords, Co Dublin
  • Clare IFA executive AGM, 8pm, Treacy’s West County Hotel
  • ICMSA Kerry meeting, 8.30pm, Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee.

