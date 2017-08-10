Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: Healy joins FBD Holdings board

By on
In the news today, 11th August: Joe Healy joins the FBD Holding board and imported eggs contaminated with a banned substance.
Weather forecast

Cloudy, humid and rather damp this morning, with patches of rain, drizzle and fog. Clearer, fresher weather with sunny spells and scattered showers will spread from the northwest during the afternoon and evening and the winds will veer westerly. Highest temperatures will range 17°C to 21°C and it will feel warm, especially in the southeast where some hazy sunshine may develop.

In the news

  • Fipronil was detected in a small quantity of eggs in Ireland the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has confirmed.
  • A man who was given the Probation Act from court after shooting a farmer in a row over a right-of-way is to have his sentence appealed by the Director of Public Prosecutions.
  • Joe Healy joins FBD Holding’s board as non-executive director.
  • GLAS payments could be penalised into the future if invasive plants such as Japanese knotweed are found on farmers’ land, it has been claimed.
  • Two farmers’ appeals to the Agricultural Appeals Office were disallowed, after they were unable to produce evidence that they posted their sheep census forms.

    • Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • Farmers win appeals after not having required ANC stocking rates.
  • Seven things you can’t miss at Tullamore Show 2017.
