Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: heavy rain and farm accidents

Weather forecast

Met Éireann is forecasting the return of heavy outbreak of rain, scattered at first but becoming more widespread and extending from the west to the whole country during the day. Brighter weather will develop in the west later. Highest temperatures will range from 16°C to 20°C in fresh to strong gusty winds, moderating during the day.

In the news

Farm accident statistics worsened last year, with farmers 10 times more likely to die at work than the general population, according to the HSA’s annual report released this morning.

Meanwhile, Glanbia announced a new five-year fixed milk price scheme yesterday and the UK outlined its position for the future of its trading relationship with the EU, which the IFA said will result in a hard Brexit for farmers. Catch up with these stories and more in yesterday’s nightly news.

What’s on today

Connemara Pony Show, Clifden, Co Galway.

To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.