Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: heavy rain and farm accidents
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: heavy rain and farm accidents

By on
In the news today, 16 August: the HSA's annual report once again highlights agriculture's poor safety records and Glanbia details its latest fixed milk price scheme.
In the news today, 16 August: the HSA's annual report once again highlights agriculture's poor safety records and Glanbia details its latest fixed milk price scheme.

Weather forecast

Met Éireann is forecasting the return of heavy outbreak of rain, scattered at first but becoming more widespread and extending from the west to the whole country during the day. Brighter weather will develop in the west later. Highest temperatures will range from 16°C to 20°C in fresh to strong gusty winds, moderating during the day.

In the news

Farm accident statistics worsened last year, with farmers 10 times more likely to die at work than the general population, according to the HSA’s annual report released this morning.

Meanwhile, Glanbia announced a new five-year fixed milk price scheme yesterday and the UK outlined its position for the future of its trading relationship with the EU, which the IFA said will result in a hard Brexit for farmers. Catch up with these stories and more in yesterday’s nightly news.

Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • My farming week.
  • Listen to our weekly podcast.
  • Colm McCarthy’s column.

    • What’s on today

  • Connemara Pony Show, Clifden, Co Galway.

    • To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.

    More in News
    No border post Brexit - UK
    News
    No border post Brexit - UK
    By Anthony Jordan on 16 August 2017
    Farmers 10 times more likely to die at work than others
    News
    Farmers 10 times more likely to die at work than others
    By Thomas Hubert on 15 August 2017
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: fixed milk price and UK Brexit position
    News
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: fixed milk price and UK Brexit position
    By Thomas Hubert on 15 August 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Farmers 10 times more likely to die at work than others
    News
    Farmers 10 times more likely to die at work than others
    By Thomas Hubert on 15 August 2017
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: fixed milk price and UK Brexit position
    News
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: fixed milk price and UK Brexit position
    By Thomas Hubert on 15 August 2017
    Glanbia launches five-year fixed milk price contract
    News
    Glanbia launches five-year fixed milk price contract
    By Eoin Lowry on 15 August 2017
    Record LPs in good condition wanted for cash.
    Honest & reputable! Beatles, Stones, Led Zep, U2, Cure etc. No classical or easy...
    View ad
    Save Time:
    We complete all paperwork a farmer requires for the Bord Bia Scheme...
    View ad
    Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
    10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
    View ad
    CORK FARM PAINTERS
    Farm buildings cleaned repaired and painted. We only use Top quality oxide and...
    View ad
    BOTTOM FILL 240 GALLON
    25"84"44...
    View ad

    Place ad