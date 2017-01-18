Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: IFA AGM and Brexit

In the news today, the continued fallout on Brexit, more from the IFA AGM as well as the association's push for grain farmer supports.

Weather

There will be mist, drizzle and fog in places at first, according to Met Éireann. It will be mainly dry during the day, but still some drizzle at times especially in southern and eastern areas. Some sunny spells will develop but most areas will be rather cloudy. Highs will range from 8°C to 10°C in light southerly winds.

In the news

Missed anything in the news yesterday?

From GDT to the IFA’s AGM and from Brexit to stolen farm equipment, if you missed any of the main stories from Tuesday, you can catch up here in our news review from last night.

Coming up

Continued fallout from Theresa May’s Brexit speech on Tuesday.

My farming week with a farmer in Co Galway.

Colm McCarthy's weekly column.

Property of the week.

The IFA ramps up the pressure for a crisis fund for tillage farmers.

Voices from the ag-minded students competing in last week's BT Young Scientist exhibition on our weekly podcast.

What’s on

Limerick IFA county executive meeting. It’s on in the Woodlands House Hotel at 8pm.

Department of Agriculture information meeting on the Sheep Welfare Scheme in the Hodson Bay Hotel. The meeting kicks off at 8pm.

Department of Agriculture information meeting on the Sheep Welfare Scheme in the Hodson Bay Hotel. The meeting kicks off at 8pm.