Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: loans, protests and slurry
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: loans, protests and slurry

By on
Good morning. In the news today, 1 February: Low-cost loan scheme is launched, farmers protest over GLAS scheme launch and final slurry spreading period opens.
Good morning. In the news today, 1 February: Low-cost loan scheme is launched, farmers protest over GLAS scheme launch and final slurry spreading period opens.

Weather

Met Éireann forecasts that outbreaks of rain will become widespread and will turn heavy in places. Later in the day, a clearance will follow from the west. Highest temperatures ranging from 8°C to 11°C are forecast with blustery southerly winds, reaching gale force along some coasts.

In the news today

There have been three protests in 24 hours across the country over delayed GLAS payments, the highly anticipated low-cost loan scheme has been launched, new figures show that total farm income in Northern Ireland increased by 22% last year and farmers in northern counties are left frustrated as rain coincides with the final slurry spreading period opening.

For an update on these stories and more, see Tuesday evening’s nightly news bulletin.

Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • Reports from the Irish Farmers Journal/Macra na Feirme CAP consultation in Ballinasloe.
  • My farming week.
  • Weekly podcast episode.
  • Preview of this week’s print edition.

    • What’s on today

  • IFA/Irish Farmers Journal Supporting Suckling meeting and live demo in Raphoe Mart from 7pm.
  • Cork Central IFA environment meeting at Oriel House Hotel, Ballincollig, at 8.30pm.

    • To see what’s coming up, visit our agri-events calendar.

    More in News
    Free
    Final closed period for slurry spreading to open
    World
    Final closed period for slurry spreading to open
    By Peter McCann on 31 January 2017
    Free
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: GLAS protests and low-cost loans
    News
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: GLAS protests and low-cost loans
    By Peter McCann on 31 January 2017
    Free
    No rejoining EU through back door, MPs told
    News
    No rejoining EU through back door, MPs told
    By Peter McCann on 31 January 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Free
    Assurances given on GLAS but no immediate payments
    News
    Assurances given on GLAS but no immediate payments
    By Peter McCann on 31 January 2017
    Free
    Have your voice heard at CAP 2020 consultation meetings
    Community
    Have your voice heard at CAP 2020 consultation meetings
    By Contributor on 20 January 2017
    Journal+
    RHI boiler owners consider legal case
    News
    RHI boiler owners consider legal case
    By Peter McCann on 25 January 2017
    Connacht Agri Supplies Ltd
    PVC Curtain Strips.Keep the birds weather and cold out permanently, doorways, ...
    View ad

    Place ad