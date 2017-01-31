Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: loans, protests and slurry
Weather
Met Éireann forecasts that outbreaks of rain will become widespread and will turn heavy in places. Later in the day, a clearance will follow from the west. Highest temperatures ranging from 8°C to 11°C are forecast with blustery southerly winds, reaching gale force along some coasts.
In the news today
There have been three protests in 24 hours across the country over delayed GLAS payments, the highly anticipated low-cost loan scheme has been launched, new figures show that total farm income in Northern Ireland increased by 22% last year and farmers in northern counties are left frustrated as rain coincides with the final slurry spreading period opening.
What’s on today
