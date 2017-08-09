Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: Ornua's PPI steady for June

In the news today, 10 August: Ornua's PPI has held steady for June and Minister Creed announces €24 million in funding for local initiatives.
Weather forecast

Today will be a dry day, but after a sunny start cloud will build from the west through the course of the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 17-21°C in moderate to fresh west to southwest breezes.

In the news

  • Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has opened applications for new projects under European Innovation Partnerships funding, which already supports local initiatives in the Burren and Kerry.
  • Ornua’s PPI remained steady in July, reflecting higher butter prices and offset by lower SMP.
  • Livestock farmers could see their income drop by nearly 10% if barriers to trade are erected with the UK, IBEC’s economic outlook shows.
  • Wondering how to get to Tullamore Show 2017? Inform yourself here.
  • The UK has received approval to export beef to the Philippines, with Defra estimating the market to be worth £34m to the UK beef industry over the next five years.

    • Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • Buyers look to UK for tractors
  • Reaction from the dairy labour scheme
  • Could Japanese knotweed interfere with GLAS and BPS payments?

