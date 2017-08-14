Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: rain clearing and cattle markets
By Thomas Hubert on 14 August 2017
In the news today, 15 August: live exports remain an active outlet for cattle, the UK is due to clarify its position on Ireland and Brexit, and the latest milk prices.
Weather forecast
Although yesterday’s downpours should have cleared overnight, scattered showers may remain heavy in the north today, Met Éireann forecasts. Outside these, it will be a fresh day with sunny spells and top temperatures of 16°C to 19°C. Winds will mostly consist in moderate southwest breezes.
A status yellow blight warning remains in place today for parts of Leinster and Munster.
In the news
Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie
What’s on today
To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.
More in News
By Harold Kingston on 15 August 2017
By Anthony Jordan on 15 August 2017
Related Stories
By The Dealer on 14 August 2017
By Paul Mooney on 14 August 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 14 August 2017
Honest & reputable! Beatles, Stones, Led Zep, U2, Cure etc. No classical or easy...
We complete all paperwork a farmer requires for the Bord Bia Scheme...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
Farm buildings cleaned repaired and painted. We only use Top quality oxide and...
25"84"44...