Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: rain clearing and cattle markets

By on
In the news today, 15 August: live exports remain an active outlet for cattle, the UK is due to clarify its position on Ireland and Brexit, and the latest milk prices.
In the news today, 15 August: live exports remain an active outlet for cattle, the UK is due to clarify its position on Ireland and Brexit, and the latest milk prices.

Weather forecast

Although yesterday’s downpours should have cleared overnight, scattered showers may remain heavy in the north today, Met Éireann forecasts. Outside these, it will be a fresh day with sunny spells and top temperatures of 16°C to 19°C. Winds will mostly consist in moderate southwest breezes.

A status yellow blight warning remains in place today for parts of Leinster and Munster.

In the news

  • The news that thousands of cattle are set to sail to Turkey next week will support demand at the ringside. In Bandon Mart yesterday, light stores were most in demand.
  • Kerry and Carbery are the latest processors to increase their July milk price.
  • Rural crime cost Northern Ireland £2.5m last year, according to claims data from NFU Mutual insurance.
  • The Dealer has suggestions for EirGrid as it hunts for a new chief executive.

    • Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • We keep watch as the UK is due to publish its position paper on its relationship with Ireland after Brexit.
  • Tullamore Farm update.
  • The latest report from the BETTER Farm programme.

    • What’s on today

  • Ballinamore Agricultural Show, Co Leitrim

    • To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.

    Place ad