Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: Tullamore and meat congress

By on
In the news today, 14 August: Tullamore Show cattle results and the International Congress of Meat Science and Technology comes to Ireland.
In the news today, 14 August: Tullamore Show cattle results and the International Congress of Meat Science and Technology comes to Ireland.

Weather forecast

Monday morning is forecast to be cloudy, misty and wet.

Brighter conditions, with scattered showers, will develop in western areas in the afternoon and evening, according to Met Éireann.

Rain will persist elsewhere, with some further heavy and possibly thundery downpours in eastern areas. Temperatures will rise to 16 to 20 degrees Celsius, in mostly moderate southerly winds.

In the news

  • The Tullamore Show and AIB National Livestock Show took place at the weekend – see the cattle results and details of the day here.
  • The latest US milk production forecast has been reduced.

  • The Philippines has joined the USA in banning imports from Brazil, though it is thought the ban will be temporary.
  • In pictures: Heavy cattle a strong trade at Balla but plainer types harder sold.

    • Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • The International Congress of Meat Science and Technology comes to Ireland this week.

    • What’s on

    See what events are coming up in your area in our agri-events calendar.

