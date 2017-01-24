Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: wind warning and Teagasc spring walks

By on
In the news today; there is a wind warning in place for coastal counties and the days of diesel laundering appear to be at an end.
Weather

Met Éireann has a yellow wind warning in place for coastal counties. Southerly winds will reach mean speeds in excess of 46km/h on Wednesday. Strongest winds will be along coasts and will peak in the evening.

There will be some patchy rain, mist and drizzle at times, mainly affecting southern and western counties, giving the odd heavy burst in coastal areas. However, it will be largely dry elsewhere, with a mixture of cloud and bright spells or sunny spells. Top afternoon temperatures will range from 9°C to 12°C.

Southeast winds will reach mean speeds in excess of 56 km/h on Thursday. Strongest winds will be along coasts.

In the news

  • As expected, the British government has lost a supreme court appeal on whether British prime minister Theresa May has royal authority to trigger Article 50 without approval of the parliament.
  • Aidan Brennan was at the first Teagasc spring grass walk on Tuesday in Co Wexford. Crowds heard of exceptional growth rates on Michael Doran’s farm.
  • The Chinese re-entering the powder market helped to lift milk prices in 2016. China imported 419,750t of WMP in 2016, 21% more than it did in 2015.
  • Bad news for bread giant Aryzta and its Irish CEO Owen Killian as profits were down 20% to the end of 2016.
  • And, finally, the days of greed diesel laundering appear to be at an end according to the Revenue Commissioners. This is due to a campaign launched in 2015 which has effectively “eliminated the fuel laundering problem”.

    • Coming up

  • The Irish Farmers Journal weekly podcast.
  • My farming week.

    • What’s on

  • Dr Gustav Slafer is giving a talk entitled ‘‘Crop physiological bases of wheat yield’’ at 1pm in the UCD school of agriculture as part of the Research Seminar Series.
  • ’’One stop one shop on food safety for small food businesses’’ seminar in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dublin 9, from 8am. Visit www.fsai.ie/events for more information.
  • A Department of Agriculture information meeting on the Sheep Welfare Scheme in Nesbitt’s Hotel, Ardara, Co Donegal, at 8pm.
  • Teagasc dairy spring seminar ‘‘Addressing cow and soil fertility’’ in the Springhill Hotel.

