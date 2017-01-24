Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: wind warning and Teagasc spring walks
In the news today; there is a wind warning in place for coastal counties and the days of diesel laundering appear to be at an end.
Weather
Met Éireann has a yellow wind warning in place for coastal counties. Southerly winds will reach mean speeds in excess of 46km/h on Wednesday. Strongest winds will be along coasts and will peak in the evening.
There will be some patchy rain, mist and drizzle at times, mainly affecting southern and western counties, giving the odd heavy burst in coastal areas. However, it will be largely dry elsewhere, with a mixture of cloud and bright spells or sunny spells. Top afternoon temperatures will range from 9°C to 12°C.
Southeast winds will reach mean speeds in excess of 56 km/h on Thursday. Strongest winds will be along coasts.
By Eoin Lowry on 25 January 2017
