Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: bird flu, beef battle and Barbara
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: bird flu, beef battle and Barbara

By on
Good morning. In the news today: poultry farmers are to be made house birds, the US and EU dispute beef imports and weather warnings are in place for Storm Barbara.
Good morning. In the news today: poultry farmers are to be made house birds, the US and EU dispute beef imports and weather warnings are in place for Storm Barbara.

Weather

Met Éireann have a status orange weather warning in place for severe gusts in coastal regions and high ground in Donegal, Galway and Mayo. For the rest of the country, a status yellow weather warning is in place with warnings valid until 6pm on Friday.

It will be wet and windy tomorrow with gusty southerly winds veering westerly and reaching a maximum of 100km/h to 120km/h in exposed areas.Highest temperatures are forecast of 6°C to 9°C, but it will feel cold in the wind and rain.

On Friday night, winds still be strong to gale force in the north and west, but will gradually ease from the south. Showers will gradually retreat to the north and west and lowest temperatures are forecast of 3°C to 6°C.

In the news today

  • Following another case of bird flu in Britain, poultry farmers in the Republic of Ireland are to be forced to house birds.
  • The US could reintroduce sanctions on the EU, as an agreement for the EU to accept non-hormone US beef seems to have broken down.
  • An 85-year-old man in Co Galway has died following an accident on a farm on Thursday.
  • Ten tips for securing your farm ahead of Storm Barbara.
  • IFA president Joe Healy has denounced the supermarket practice of selling vegetables at a low price in the run-up to Christmas.
  • A hay shed on a farm in Leabeg, Co Offaly has been destroyed in a fire that raged for more than 12 hours.
  • Milk production in the US is on target to reach record levels in 2016, as figures show November milk supply was up 2.4%.

    • Coming up today on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • The latest agri jobs.
  • Weekend weather forecast.

    • What’s on

    It’s two more sleeps to the big day and there are no events planned today in the agri-events calendar.

    More in News
    Free
    Weekend weather: strong gusts to ease but will remain windy
    News
    Weekend weather: strong gusts to ease but will remain windy
    By Peter McCann on 23 December 2016
    Free
    Macra’s Facebook goes rogue
    Dealer
    Macra’s Facebook goes rogue
    By The Dealer on 23 December 2016
    Free
    Pink bales raise €17,500 for charity
    Dealer
    Pink bales raise €17,500 for charity
    By The Dealer on 23 December 2016
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Free
    BREAKING: poultry farmers to be forced to house birds
    News
    BREAKING: poultry farmers to be forced to house birds
    By Patrick Donohoe on 22 December 2016
    Journal+
    US on target for record annual milk output in 2016
    News
    US on target for record annual milk output in 2016
    By Lorcan Allen on 22 December 2016
    Free
    Bird flu confirmed in a wild duck in Wales
    News
    Bird flu confirmed in a wild duck in Wales
    By Peter McCann on 22 December 2016
    Rosselli pto saw benches
    new, choice of sliding or hinged table ...
    View ad
    ''Áine'' Brand new Introductions and Matchmaking Service
    Designed for you to meet your perfect partner for friendship and romance. Ladies...
    View ad
    5Km DIGITAL WIRELESS IP CALVING CAMERA SYSTEM
    View live on your pc or mobile phone worldwide. Nationwide delivery. www.equicom...
    View ad
    ROTATING ZOOM CALVING CAMERA
    View this camera on your tv or mobile phone. All systems available. Nationwide d...
    View ad
    Hawk Wireless calving cameras
    SALE NOW ON Â¦ SALE NOW ON Â¦SALE NOW ON, Nationwide d...
    View ad

    Place ad