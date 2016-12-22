Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: bird flu, beef battle and Barbara

Good morning. In the news today: poultry farmers are to be made house birds, the US and EU dispute beef imports and weather warnings are in place for Storm Barbara.

Weather

Met Éireann have a status orange weather warning in place for severe gusts in coastal regions and high ground in Donegal, Galway and Mayo. For the rest of the country, a status yellow weather warning is in place with warnings valid until 6pm on Friday.

It will be wet and windy tomorrow with gusty southerly winds veering westerly and reaching a maximum of 100km/h to 120km/h in exposed areas.Highest temperatures are forecast of 6°C to 9°C, but it will feel cold in the wind and rain.

On Friday night, winds still be strong to gale force in the north and west, but will gradually ease from the south. Showers will gradually retreat to the north and west and lowest temperatures are forecast of 3°C to 6°C.

In the news today

Following another case of bird flu in Britain, poultry farmers in the Republic of Ireland are to be forced to house birds.

The US could reintroduce sanctions on the EU, as an agreement for the EU to accept non-hormone US beef seems to have broken down.

An 85-year-old man in Co Galway has died following an accident on a farm on Thursday.

Ten tips for securing your farm ahead of Storm Barbara.

IFA president Joe Healy has denounced the supermarket practice of selling vegetables at a low price in the run-up to Christmas.

A hay shed on a farm in Leabeg, Co Offaly has been destroyed in a fire that raged for more than 12 hours.

Milk production in the US is on target to reach record levels in 2016, as figures show November milk supply was up 2.4%.

