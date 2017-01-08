Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: Chinese demand and slow start to marts

Sean Mannion's Texel/Suffolk cross ewes lambing at his farm in Abbeyknockmoy, Athenry, Co Galway. \ David Ruffles

Good morning. In the news today: China high on the radar at Bord Bia's meat seminar, small sales at marts for the first weekend of the year and bold claims ahead of the Positive Farmers Conference.

Weather

According to Met Éireann, overnight rain will clear the east coast, giving way to a bright day with showers in the west, some of them heavy. Temperatures will begin to fall, reaching highs of 5°C to 8°C only. Moderate to fresh westerly winds will be gusty along Atlantic coasts.

Monday night will be cold, with scattered showers dying away in lowest temperatures of 3°C to 6°C.

The week ahead will get colder, with snow expected from Thursday.

In the news

A lot of the positive messages coming out of Bord Bia's latest meat marketing seminar come from China, whether for beef or pigmeat, while the poultry sector is doing well domestically.

Ahead of this week's Positive Farmers Conference, dairy analyst Michael Murphy says two key changes can deliver a 30% boost to profit on most farms.

Saturday's sale at Balla Mart saw a small seasonal entry but solid cattle prices to start the new year.

Meanwhile, Mountbellew Mart kicked off 2017's sheep sales with no rise in prices.

Dairy processor Müller has increased its UK milk price by 1.25p/l (1.45c/l).

Coming up

We report from the first information meeting on the new Sheep Welfare Scheme in west Cork.

The European Parliament examines the report of the Agri Markets Task Force, with EU-wide legislation on fair trading in the food chain on the horizon.

We check on the latest planning permissions delivered to poultry farms.

What’s on

The IFA’s Kerry county executive meeting is taking place at the Manor West Hotel in Tralee at 8.30pm.

Find out more about this and other upcoming events in the agri-events calendar.