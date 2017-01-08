Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: Chinese demand and slow start to marts
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: Chinese demand and slow start to marts

By on
Good morning. In the news today: China high on the radar at Bord Bia's meat seminar, small sales at marts for the first weekend of the year and bold claims ahead of the Positive Farmers Conference.
Good morning. In the news today: China high on the radar at Bord Bia's meat seminar, small sales at marts for the first weekend of the year and bold claims ahead of the Positive Farmers Conference.

Weather

According to Met Éireann, overnight rain will clear the east coast, giving way to a bright day with showers in the west, some of them heavy. Temperatures will begin to fall, reaching highs of 5°C to 8°C only. Moderate to fresh westerly winds will be gusty along Atlantic coasts.

Monday night will be cold, with scattered showers dying away in lowest temperatures of 3°C to 6°C.

The week ahead will get colder, with snow expected from Thursday.

In the news

  • A lot of the positive messages coming out of Bord Bia's latest meat marketing seminar come from China, whether for beef or pigmeat, while the poultry sector is doing well domestically.
  • Ahead of this week's Positive Farmers Conference, dairy analyst Michael Murphy says two key changes can deliver a 30% boost to profit on most farms.
  • Saturday's sale at Balla Mart saw a small seasonal entry but solid cattle prices to start the new year.
  • Meanwhile, Mountbellew Mart kicked off 2017's sheep sales with no rise in prices.
  • Dairy processor Müller has increased its UK milk price by 1.25p/l (1.45c/l).

    • Coming up

  • We report from the first information meeting on the new Sheep Welfare Scheme in west Cork.
  • The European Parliament examines the report of the Agri Markets Task Force, with EU-wide legislation on fair trading in the food chain on the horizon.
  • We check on the latest planning permissions delivered to poultry farms.

    • What’s on

    The IFA’s Kerry county executive meeting is taking place at the Manor West Hotel in Tralee at 8.30pm.

    Find out more about this and other upcoming events in the agri-events calendar.

    More in News
    Free
    'Shocking' threats against Kerry Revenue official
    News
    'Shocking' threats against Kerry Revenue official
    By Thomas Hubert on 09 January 2017
    Journal+
    Confusion over fracking site in Co Fermanagh
    News
    Confusion over fracking site in Co Fermanagh
    By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 09 January 2017
    Free
    Increased costs on farms hit by flooding according to young scientists
    News
    Increased costs on farms hit by flooding according to young scientists
    By Odile Evans on 09 January 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Journal+
    Listen: more volume, less value for beef exports in 2016
    News
    Listen: more volume, less value for beef exports in 2016
    By Phelim O'Neill on 08 January 2017
    Journal+
    Listen: China continues to drive international pig trade
    World
    Listen: China continues to drive international pig trade
    By Phelim O'Neill on 08 January 2017
    Journal+
    Record poultry output in 2016
    Poultry
    Record poultry output in 2016
    By Phelim O'Neill on 08 January 2017
    Hay for Sale
    250 bales of good quality hay. Enfield area. Saved w/c 18 July. Has balers choi...
    View ad
    MILKING PARLOUR RADIO
    Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...
    View ad
    O'DWYER STEEL
    FARM BUILDINGS- TOP QUALITYSupplied, erected and in kit form, C2 Registered an...
    View ad
    Victor Model 1 post driver
    350kg weight. €1,550. ...
    View ad
    WRAP & NETT
    Silotite Bale WrapMcHale Nett 4500mmTamma Covernet 3600mm...
    View ad

    Place ad