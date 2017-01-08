Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: Chinese demand and slow start to marts
By Thomas Hubert on 08 January 2017
Good morning. In the news today: China high on the radar at Bord Bia's meat seminar, small sales at marts for the first weekend of the year and bold claims ahead of the Positive Farmers Conference.
Weather
According to Met Éireann, overnight rain will clear the east coast, giving way to a bright day with showers in the west, some of them heavy. Temperatures will begin to fall, reaching highs of 5°C to 8°C only. Moderate to fresh westerly winds will be gusty along Atlantic coasts.
Monday night will be cold, with scattered showers dying away in lowest temperatures of 3°C to 6°C.
The week ahead will get colder, with snow expected from Thursday.
In the news
Coming up
What’s on
The IFA’s Kerry county executive meeting is taking place at the Manor West Hotel in Tralee at 8.30pm.
Find out more about this and other upcoming events in the agri-events calendar.
By Thomas Hubert on 09 January 2017
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 09 January 2017
By Odile Evans on 09 January 2017
