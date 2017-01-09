Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: comfort from Europe and worries in Kerry
Good morning. In the news today: there are positive signals from Brussels on beef markets and fairness in the food chain and there are new developments in the Kerry Co-op shares tax controversy.
Weather
According to Met Éireann, Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with patches of rain and drizzle, especially in hilly and coastal areas. Many areas will become dry during the day, with bright spells in the east. Mild temperatures of 9°C to 12°C are expected in moderate to fresh westerly winds.
Winds will turn northerly and freshen overnight, marking the start of a colder second half to the week. The UK Met Office has issued status yellow weather warnings for snow and strong winds for Northern Ireland from Wednesday night.
In the news
There are signs of strong demand from beef factories at Bandon Mart.
Coming up
What’s on
Find out more about this and other upcoming events in the agri-events calendar.
More in News
By Patrick Donohoe on 10 January 2017
By The Dealer on 10 January 2017
By Peter McCann on 10 January 2017
Related Stories
250 bales of good quality hay. Enfield area. Saved w/c 18 July. Has balers choi...
Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...
FARM BUILDINGS- TOP QUALITYSupplied, erected and in kit form, C2 Registered an...
350kg weight. €1,550. ...
Silotite Bale WrapMcHale Nett 4500mmTamma Covernet 3600mm...