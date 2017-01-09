Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: comfort from Europe and worries in Kerry

By on
Good morning. In the news today: there are positive signals from Brussels on beef markets and fairness in the food chain and there are new developments in the Kerry Co-op shares tax controversy.
Weather

According to Met Éireann, Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with patches of rain and drizzle, especially in hilly and coastal areas. Many areas will become dry during the day, with bright spells in the east. Mild temperatures of 9°C to 12°C are expected in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Winds will turn northerly and freshen overnight, marking the start of a colder second half to the week. The UK Met Office has issued status yellow weather warnings for snow and strong winds for Northern Ireland from Wednesday night.

In the news

There are signs of strong demand from beef factories at Bandon Mart.

  • Yesterday’s European Parliament meeting shows that consensus is building in favour of EU fair food chain legislation...
  • ... And a remark from European Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan at the meeting shows that he’s not ruling out a beef support package. Earlier on Monday, he had called on Ireland to align itself with Brussels rather than London in upcoming Brexit negotiations.
  • Kerry Co-op is holding advisory meetings for its members hit by large unexpected tax bills amid reports that the Revenue official heading this project has received threats.
  • Two large poultry units have received planning permission in Co Roscommon.
  • Two students competing in the Young Scientist competition have shown that farms hit by flooding have seen their operating costs rise.

    • Coming up

  • We report from the first information meeting on the new Sheep Welfare Scheme in west Cork.

    • What’s on

  • Department of Agriculture Sheep Welfare Scheme information meeting, 8pm, Parkway Hotel, Dunmanway, Co Cork.
  • Kerry Co-op tax advisory service for shareholders having received patronage share tax assessments, all day, Rose Hotel, Tralee, Co Kerry.
  • Waterford IFA county executive AGM, 8pm, Lawlor’s Hotel, Dungarvan.
  • Clare IFA county executive meeting, 8.30pm, Treacy’s West County Hotel, Ennis.

    • Find out more about this and other upcoming events in the agri-events calendar.

    Place ad