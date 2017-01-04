Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: Egypt opens for beef and Kerry tax project

The Cradenhill farm at the centre of a high-profile legal dispute has been advertised for sale. Photo: Donal O'Leary

Weather

After morning frost and fog have cleared, Met Éireann is forecasting brighter spells for a time in the east, but cloud will gradually thicken. Most places will be dry in the morning, with some drizzle possible on Atlantic coasts. Rain will develop in the west and southwest in the early afternoon, becoming more persistent and then spreading eastwards during the evening. There is a risk of spot flooding at night.

Afternoon temperatures will remain between 5°C to 7°C in most areas, but can reach 10°C or 11°C in parts of the west and south in a freshening southerly breeze. The wetter night will come with temperatures well above freezing.

In the news

Egypt is re-opening to Irish beef exports.

An exclusive Irish Farmers Journal investigation reveals the details of the Revenue Commissioners’ Kerry co-op shares “project”.

The Cradenhill farm at the centre of a high-profile legal dispute has been advertised for sale.

The farm accident statistics just released by the Health and Safety Authority for 2016 make for sobering reading.

Two cases of the Schmallenberg disease have been confirmed in Ireland.

