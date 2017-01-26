Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: Fair Deal, ABP, Brexit and milk prices
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: Fair Deal, ABP, Brexit and milk prices

By on
In the news today: less than a week left for sheep farmers to return census forms, ABP has appointed a new chief operating officer and Fianna Fáil has joined the campaign for Fair Deal scheme reform.
In the news today: less than a week left for sheep farmers to return census forms, ABP has appointed a new chief operating officer and Fianna Fáil has joined the campaign for Fair Deal scheme reform.

Weather forecast

It will be cloudy on Friday with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle through the day but also good dry periods. Highest temperatures of 7°C to 9°C in gusty southwesterly winds.

The outlook for the weekend is for rather cold weather, but milder during the early days of next week.

In the news

There is less than a week left for sheep farmers to return census forms, ABP has appointed a new chief operating officer and managing director, Fianna Fáil has joined the campaign for Fair Deal scheme reform and the Irish Farmers Journal’s Navigating Global Trade conference in Belfast on Thursday heard that the UK’s negotiating hand may not be as strong as some may believe.

To read all these stories and more, see our nightly news.

Coming up today on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • Full coverage of the Irish Farmers Journal’s Navigating Global Trade conference in the RDS.
  • Our weekly news round-up straight to your email.
  • Mart watch update.

    • What’s on today

    To see what’s coming up, visit our agri events calendar.

    More in News
    Journal+
    ICBF position against LIC contracts hardens
    News
    ICBF position against LIC contracts hardens
    By Jack Kennedy on 27 January 2017
    Journal+
    EirGrid CEO: we hope for no 'civil disobedience' over N-S interconnector
    News
    EirGrid CEO: we hope for no 'civil disobedience' over N-S interconnector
    By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 26 January 2017
    Free
    The future of Irish exports lies in building relationships – McDonald's chief
    News
    The future of Irish exports lies in building relationships – McDonald's chief
    By Odile Evans on 27 January 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Journal+
    Sheep management: deadline dates
    Management
    Sheep management: deadline dates
    By Darren Carty on 26 January 2017
    Free
    LacPatrick increases December milk price
    News
    LacPatrick increases December milk price
    By Odile Evans on 26 January 2017
    Free
    February milk prices increase in the UK
    News
    February milk prices increase in the UK
    By Odile Evans on 24 January 2017
    farm hand seeks work
    Experienced Farmhand looking for work in Tipperary area.hourly.daily.weekly rate...
    View ad
    Stone Crushing & Land Clearance
    Clearance of land. Stone roadways reground. Blocks, bricks, stones crushed into ...
    View ad
    Wireless & Wired PTZ
    Wired or wireless, nationwide delivery, view on tv/mobile phone. Available Diy...
    View ad
    HAWK WIRELESS CALVING CAMERA SYSTEM
    200 meter Range, Nationwide delivery. 12 month warranty, call one of our sales ...
    View ad
    Sawdust
    Clean white sawdust ideal for cubicles in large and small bags also cubicle lime...
    View ad

    Place ad