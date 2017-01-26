Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: Fair Deal, ABP, Brexit and milk prices

In the news today: less than a week left for sheep farmers to return census forms, ABP has appointed a new chief operating officer and Fianna Fáil has joined the campaign for Fair Deal scheme reform.

Weather forecast

It will be cloudy on Friday with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle through the day but also good dry periods. Highest temperatures of 7°C to 9°C in gusty southwesterly winds.

The outlook for the weekend is for rather cold weather, but milder during the early days of next week.

In the news

There is less than a week left for sheep farmers to return census forms, ABP has appointed a new chief operating officer and managing director, Fianna Fáil has joined the campaign for Fair Deal scheme reform and the Irish Farmers Journal’s Navigating Global Trade conference in Belfast on Thursday heard that the UK’s negotiating hand may not be as strong as some may believe.

To read all these stories and more, see our nightly news.

Full coverage of the Irish Farmers Journal’s Navigating Global Trade conference in the RDS.

