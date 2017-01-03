Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: GDT decline and GLAS payments

By on
Good morning. In the news today; the first auction of 2017 saw a decline in GDT, GLAS payments are slow to be paid out and an English farmer has found a novel way to milking cows.
Good morning. In the news today; the first auction of 2017 saw a decline in GDT, GLAS payments are slow to be paid out and an English farmer has found a novel way to milking cows.

Weather

It will be generally dry and cloudy on Wednesday but some patchy drizzle and light rain will occur at times across more northern counties, according to Met Éireann. Highest temperatures will range from 5°C to 9°C with light breezes.

In the news

  • The Global Dairy Trade fell by 3.9% in the first auction of 2017.
  • The Department of Agriculture confirmed last week that €97.3m is cleared to be paid out to 27,363 farmers under GLAS I and II – have you been paid?
  • Wilsons Auctions Dublin will now host its plant and machinery auction twice monthly, due to increased volume.
  • A shed containing fertiliser, as well as bales of hay and straw, has been destroyed in a fire on a farm in Tyrone.
  • A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone has been established around a premises in Wales where the H5N8 strain of bird flu was confirmed in a backyard flock of chickens and ducks.
  • The Government has failed in its commitment in the Programme for Government to lower the CAP payment ceiling and should introduce a tillage compensation package, according to Fianna Fáil.
  • English dairy farmer Edward Towers shows off his novel way of overcoming chronic hip pain to milk his herd on a hoverboard.

    • Coming up

  • We bring you updates from the Oxford Farming Conference.
  • My farming week.

    • What’s on

  • Applications to participate in two AgriSearch grass monitoring projects in Northern Ireland close at midday.
  • No other events have been scheduled today. To see what’s on in your area visit our agri-events calendar.
    Journal+
    Green light for beef to Egypt
    News
    Green light for beef to Egypt
    By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
    Journal+
    GLAS payments held up for 10,000 farmers
    News
    GLAS payments held up for 10,000 farmers
    By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
    Free
    Weekly podcast: Revenue and Kerry co-op, farm deaths and bird flu
    News
    Weekly podcast: Revenue and Kerry co-op, farm deaths and bird flu
    By Thomas Hubert on 04 January 2017
