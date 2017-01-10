Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: glyphosate and tag orders

The power to ban the popular weed killer glyphosate has been placed in the hands of European citizens. Photo: Ramona Farrelly

In the news today: the power to ban glyphosate has been placed in the hands of the citizens and half of the farmers who responded to our survey said they would stay with Mullinahone for tags.

Weather forecast

It will be cold, windy and blustery on Wednesday, with bright or sunny spells and showers, mostly in western and northern areas at first. This will become more widespread in the afternoon, and some showers will fall as sleet or snow on high ground in the north and northwest.

Afternoon temperatures will range from 4°C or 5°C over northern and northwestern counties to 7°C or 8°C elsewhere. Westerly winds will continue fresh to strong and gusty, with gales on northern coasts.

In the news today

Legislation introduced under the Lisbon Treaty threatens to place the power to ban the widely used weed killer, glyphosate, in the hands of the citizens.

A survey on farmersjournal.ie found that 51% of all respondents will be buying their tags with Mullinahone Co-op.

The latest in the Kerry taxes story is that five Kerry TDs are preparing a series of parliamentary questions for the finance minister following a meeting with co-op shareholders.

Dublin Zoo has housed its many exotic species of captive birds as per legislation brought in by the Department of Agriculture as the threat of bird flu intensifies.

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association has started a campaign on the Areas of Natural Constraint review.

We answer all your questions on the controversial “Cash for Ash” scheme in Northern Ireland.

And don’t miss our top tips on getting ready for the slurry season.

What’s coming up on farmersjournal.ie

We report from the Positive Farmers Conference in Co Cork.

We also bring you a full report and audio from Bord Bia’s outlook for 2017.

My Farming Week goes to Co Laois.

Property of the week.

What’s on today?

Clare IFA county executive meeting.