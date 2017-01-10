Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: glyphosate and tag orders
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 10 January 2017
In the news today: the power to ban glyphosate has been placed in the hands of the citizens and half of the farmers who responded to our survey said they would stay with Mullinahone for tags.
Weather forecast
It will be cold, windy and blustery on Wednesday, with bright or sunny spells and showers, mostly in western and northern areas at first. This will become more widespread in the afternoon, and some showers will fall as sleet or snow on high ground in the north and northwest.
Afternoon temperatures will range from 4°C or 5°C over northern and northwestern counties to 7°C or 8°C elsewhere. Westerly winds will continue fresh to strong and gusty, with gales on northern coasts.
In the news today
