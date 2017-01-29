Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: Irish marts, NZ partners and US beef

In the news today: mart reports from across the country, New Zealand positions itself as UK Brexit ally and hormone-treated beef is back on the agenda.

Met Éireann is forecasting some bright spells but it will be mostly cloudy with patches of rain, drizzle with fog on Atlantic coasts. A band of persistent rain will spread from the Atlantic later in the day.

After a cool start, temperatures will rise to between 9°C and 13°C. It will become breezy in fresh southeast winds.

Our team were at marts across the country at the weekend. There was plenty of bite in the bullock trade in Macroom Mart in Co Cork, quality drove cattle prices at Carrigallen Mart in Co Leitrim and prices remained strong in Balla, Co Mayo.

The UK and New Zealand will continue to position themselves as strong partners in the global trade world, New Zealand’s high commissioner to the UK and Ireland has said.

Phelim O'Neill writes that dealing with hormone-treated beef will be an issue for any UK-US trade negotiation and could become an issue for the EU again also.

Two European bodies have both said farmers need to be involved in developing a strategy to reduce antimicrobial resistance.

Ulster Farmers’ Union president Barclay Bell has appeared critical of Northern Ireland's Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs’ approach to Brexit.

Farmer writer Billy Glasheen says calf and store prices do not reflect the massive downside a hard Brexit could bring.

